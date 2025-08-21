Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell reacts to Salford Red Devils cancellation outcome

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity were awarded a 48-0 win after Salford Red Devils forfeited due to player welfare fears, a result that has kept them in touch with top-six rivals Hull FC.

While he questioned the scoreline against a team that have suffered heavier defeats in recent weeks – and lost 72-10 at Belle Vue in May – Powell does not expect the battle for sixth to be settled on points difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if a 48-0 victory was adequate compensation, Powell replied: "It's probably not, is it? But there's not a lot we can do.

"It's a pretty tough situation for those guys over there so you've got to feel for them. I spoke to Paul Rowley last week and can only imagine how tough life is for him at the moment.

"A bit of communication would have been good from the club before they cancelled the game but we've just got to take it and move on.

"That won't decide whether we get in or not. The one point that Hull got takes points difference out of the equation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it's pretty much a straight shootout between us and them – and the best team wins."

Daryl Powell's side were left without a fixture last week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The cancellation left Wakefield with a two-week gap between fixtures in a repeat of the build-up to their last game against St Helens, which ended in a heavy defeat.

The stop-start period has checked Trinity's momentum and there could be further disruption with another trip to crisis-hit Salford scheduled for the final round.

But Powell insisted Wakefield would not be derailed in the play-off race, stressing that the focus remains on preparation and performance rather than outside distractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like we're in a much better place than we were leading into the St Helens game," added Powell, who revealed long-term absentee Ky Rodwell has sustained a back injury and will miss the trip. "We'll see how we go against Wigan but I feel like we've trained really well and are in a great place.

Wakefield return to action at Wigan this week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I don't think there's any point looking too far ahead at that final round. There were a couple of things with Salford last week with the demonstrations and different stories coming out, which was crazy.