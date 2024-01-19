Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell rubbishes fresh Luke Gale exit talk after Hull KR approach
Trinity recently rebuffed an approach from Hull KR for the ex-England half-back as the Robins look to fill the void created by the departure of Jordan Abdull on a season-long loan to Catalans Dragons.
Gale sat out the Boxing Day friendly against former club Leeds Rhinos due to suspension and will also miss the visit of defending champions Wigan for Matty Ashurst’s testimonial game.
Powell has stressed that Gale is carrying a niggle and is in discussions with the 35-year-old about extending his stay at Belle Vue.
"It's just nonsense," said Trinity head coach Powell, who previously worked with Gale at Castleford Tigers.
"It's just a couple of clickbait reporters whacking stuff out because he's not in the squad when there's nothing to it.
"He's fully committed. He's got a little bit of a calf issue so I decided not to risk him in that game against Wigan. He'll be fit for York (in the 1895 Cup on February 4).
"He's not going anywhere. I've sat down with him and spoken to him about his longer-term future, whether that's as a player or a coach because I'd like to keep him at the club for a fair while. He's got value in everything he does.
"We won't be bending over to the first request for one of our players, which we might have done in the past. We're not that kind of club. We want to keep our best players."
It represents a unified approach from Trinity after owner Matt Ellis confirmed earlier this month that the club had turned down an offer from the Robins, declaring that "we're not in the business of selling our best or most influential players".
Wakefield were relegated from Super League last year but are expected to return at the first attempt following the switch to a grading system.
Trinity are highly fancied to win the Championship outright in Powell’s first season in charge after retaining a strong core of players and adding proven quality.
Asked specifically about KR's approach for Gale, Powell replied: "We weren't interested.
"Luke has had a great pre-season with us and is really important to us. Him and Mason Lino are our two premier halves and we've signed Myles Lawford as someone to work underneath them.
"Absolutely not – not interested."
