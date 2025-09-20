Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell views play-offs as 'free hit' for Super League's surprise package

Daryl Powell is viewing Wakefield Trinity's first play-off campaign in 13 years as a free hit for this year's surprise package.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity were tipped to struggle on their return to Super League but defied the odds to finish sixth at the end of the regular season.

Wakefield's reward is a trip to Leigh Leopards in the opening round of the play-offs next Friday.

"It's a great opportunity for us," said Powell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We play Leigh away next week and know what that place is like. It's a great atmosphere and there will be a buzz about it. We'll be well supported but they'll be big favourites.

"We’ve almost got a free hit really to go and see what we can do. I think we've earned that right and have earned the right to be here and given ourselves a shot at doing something special."

Trinity were already assured of a top-six finish before Friday's trip to Salford Red Devils following Hull FC's home defeat to Catalans Dragons the previous night.

Powell's side overcame a slow start and the early loss of Max Jowitt to warm up for their eliminator in style with a 52-16 victory over the beleaguered Red Devils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield will return to the play-offs next week. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Wakefield's play-off return continues their rapid rise under Powell and ambitious owner Matt Ellis.

"I'm delighted," said Powell, whose side won the Championship treble in his first season.

"We thought it would come down to our last game but I always thought that would be a tough game for Hull, looking at what Catalans had done recently.

"It took a little bit of pressure off the game but I'm not sure it helped us, to be honest. It took a little bit of the edge off individual thinking. That showed at the start of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield were big winners at Salford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Salford came at us and had loads of energy. Max gets knocked out, we need a complete reshuffle and all of a sudden we're 12-0 down and it was a little bit chaotic.

"But we gradually got our way back into the game, scored three tries in the first half and I thought our second-half performance was outstanding."

The win over Salford came at a cost, with Jowitt's failed head injury assessment ruling him out of the Leigh game.

"That's disappointing," added Powell.

"He's just come back and was playing great. In the blink of an eye, he's out of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But these are the things that happen. Josh Rourke has done some outstanding things this year and will get an opportunity next week.

"I feel for Max because he'd worked really hard to get back into the team and held himself really well.