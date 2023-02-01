Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth addresses Lewis Murphy speculation amid NRL link

Mark Applegarth insists Lewis Murphy remains 100 per cent committed to Wakefield Trinity amid speculation that the winger has agreed a deal with Sydney Roosters from 2024.

The 20-year-old announced himself to Super League with 17 tries in 19 games last season, including a series of spectacular finishes.

Murphy is not short of suitors as he approaches the end of his Wakefield contract, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that the Roosters have secured his services on a two-year deal.

"Everyone has seen the rumours but Lewis is under contract for this year," Applegarth told The Yorkshire Post.

"It's a prestigious club to be linked with but he's been excellent in training and applying himself as he always does.

"From Wakefield Trinity's point of view, he's under contract and as his coach, I know I've got his 100 per cent commitment for this year.

"If there is anything to confirm, we'll confirm it – but at this moment in time, he's under contract with Wakefield Trinity.

"Nobody knows where his future lies in 2024. At this moment in time, it's all speculation."

Lewis Murphy has been linked with a move to the NRL on the back of a breakthrough season. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Trinity tied down Corey Hall at the end of last year after a hugely impressive debut season but will go into the new campaign with Murphy's future still up in the air.

Appplegarth, who played a significant role in Murphy's development as Wakefield's head of youth, confirmed that conversations have been held over a new deal.

"We're always speaking to players we see potential in," said the Trinity boss.

"That's never been an issue with Lewis. I've got a really good relationship with him.

Lewis Murphy produced a series of eye-catching finishes in 2022. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"I've got no dramas this year about his commitment. He's under contract and Wakefield Trinity are going to see him giving 100 per cent. That's the sort of guy he is and how his family have raised him."

Should Murphy complete his move to the Roosters, he would follow in the footsteps of Dom Young, Will Pryce and Kai Pearce-Paul in making the switch to the NRL at an early age.

Applegarth says it is becoming more and more difficult for Super League clubs to hold onto their prized assets.

"It's a tricky one now because we will haemorrhage quite a bit of young English talent as a sport to Australia," he added.

"As a Super League head coach looking at it from a player's point of view, it's the most competitive and lucrative league in the world. In their heads, it's the top league in the world.