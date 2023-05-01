Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth benefits from cash boost to sign Luke Gale as he rules out departure

Mark Applegarth has stressed that Wakefield Trinity do not need to balance the books after completing the signing of former England half-back Luke Gale thanks to a cash injection.

The 34-year-old joins Trinity's fight for Super League survival after cutting short his stay in the Championship with Keighley Cougars to sign a deal until the end of 2024.

Applegarth has been working to a tight budget since taking over at Belle Vue at the end of last year but ruled out a departure to accommodate Gale.

"We have no intention of letting anybody go out," the Trinity boss told The Yorkshire Post.

"The board have been trying to make funds available and have now found some.

"We feel Luke is going to add a lot of value to what we do. He brings that game management and experience – that other half that we've been crying out for.

"It was a no-brainer for us. I love everything Galey is about. He's a good, honest bloke who looks after himself.

"I think he'll be a great addition to us. He's been there and done it all so we'll be tapping into his leadership."

Luke Gale joined Keighley Cougars at the end of 2022. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Gale won the Man of Steel with Grand Finalists Castleford Tigers in 2017 and helped England reach the World Cup final the same year.

The playmaker – a Challenge Cup winner with Leeds Rhinos – linked up with Keighley in late 2022 following an ill-fated one-year spell with Hull FC but finds himself back in Super League after answering Wakefield's SOS.

Applegarth has finally got his man after initially making a move for Gale at the end of last year.

"Losing the players that we did, we were looking at getting him in," said Applegarth.

Luke Gale spent the 2022 season with Hull FC. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"I did have an informal chat with him but things didn't align at the time.

"I'm grateful to Keighley for allowing us to take it further and that the board have made some money available to go and get him."

The signing of Gale strengthens Applegarth's attacking options after a miserable start to the season.

Trinity have lost all 10 Super League games so far, scoring just 53 points in the process.

Gale will slot straight into the halves alongside Mason Lino, who has struggled without an established partner since the departure of Jacob Miller.

Lee Gaskell has not featured since round four due to a pectoral injury, while Morgan Smith was dropped for the most recent game against Wigan Warriors to accommodate Rowan Milnes.

Applegarth has confirmed Milnes is back with Hull KR following the completion of his two-week loan.

"I'm really thankful to Willie Peters," said Applegarth.

"Rowan is a quality player who is going to feature heavily for Hull KR this season.

"We just needed to make sure we got someone who was ours and weren't relying on whether other teams needed them or not."

Gale could make his Trinity debut when Applegarth’s side travel to Warrington Wolves on Friday.

"I’m really looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead and getting started with the lads,” said Gale.

“There are plenty of talented players in the group. I'm hoping my leadership and voice can guide the players around the park so the likes of Mason Lino can play off the back of that.