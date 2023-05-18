Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth drops surprise Mason Lino hint as he addresses James Ford exit

Mark Applegarth has dropped a hint that Mason Lino is on the verge of committing his future to Wakefield Trinity.

The half-back is approaching the final few months of the three-year deal he signed when he joined from Newcastle Knights in 2020.

With Wakefield rock bottom of Super League following 12 straight defeats, the expectation was that Lino would move on at the end of the season.

But Applegarth has teased positive retention announcements from the club after dismissing speculation linking Lino with a move to Leeds Rhinos.

"Not that I know of," he said. "I've got a really good relationship with Mason.

"There will be some good news over the next two or three days all being well in regards to some of our players that are out of contract.

"I know it seems like it's been a load of negative press coming out but there has been a lot of work happening behind the scenes on getting the culture where we want it.

"Players have been identified that will be key to that. Mason is a key part of what I see as a rebuild of this club."

Mason Lino could yet stay at Belle Vue. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

When pressed on whether Lino was one of the players set to sign a new deal, Applegarth replied: "We'll have to see what happens over the next few days."

Wakefield are preparing for Friday's Challenge Cup tie against Leigh Leopards without an assistant coach following James Ford's surprise departure to Featherstone Rovers, where he has taken on a newly-created role as director of rugby.

Ford left York at the end of last year to link back up with Applegarth after spells together at Wakefield College and the Knights.

"It did take me by surprise but as soon as we found out we put plans in place to move on quickly from it, which we've done," said Applegarth.

James Ford, left, linked back up with Mark Applegarth, right, at Belle Vue in the off-season. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I'm speaking to a couple of coaches now and we're looking firmly forward, first of all Friday night versus Leigh and then attacking these final 15 games.

"We need to get away from the bottom of the league by getting a couple of wins on the board and start playing rugby that is more the Wakefield Trinity DNA.

"His departure isn't really disruptive. It probably needed something. It was obvious it wasn't working.

"I wish Fordy the best. He made his decision and I'm just focusing on the lads and giving 100 per cent to Wakefield Trinity."

Wakefield players appear despondent after Scott Taylor's late try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Ford was in charge of the attack during his time at the club but failed to get a tune out of Trinity.

After scoring just 77 points in 12 games, Applegarth is ready to take the shackles off his struggling side.

"I'm head coach and will take responsibility but now it's me looking at both aspects of it," said Applegarth, who confirmed that Oli Pratt and Dane Windrow are poised to make their debuts against Leigh.

"I just want to loosen the lads up a little bit and be a bit more fluent with ball in hand and more attacking-minded.

"We've been pretty clunky in attack and look a bit afraid to play. I won't go into the reasons why.

"I want to see the lads play without as much fear and being too rigid – getting to a point for this and that. That's not Wakefield, for me.

"I want to give us a bit more of a licence to play more entertaining rugby.

