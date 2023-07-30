Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth hails spine but calls for calm after 'significant' win

Mark Applegarth hailed his creative players after they fired Wakefield Trinity to a stunning 42-6 win over Warrington Wolves.

Luke Gale and Mason Lino lined up together in the halves for the first time and were central figures in the eight-try demolition of the beleaguered Wolves who have now lost their last six games.

Fellow spine players Max Jowitt and Liam Hood also stood out in a fine team performance that featured four Innes Senior tries.

Applegarth felt the result showed the value of having experience and quality in key positions, something Wakefield lacked in the early part of the Super League season.

"Luke is an international class scrum-half," said Applegarth after seeing his team make it four straight wins on home soil.

"I know he's 35 now but his mind is still as sharp as it's ever been and that's exactly why we signed him.

"We were missing that at the start of the year and there was a lot of pressure going onto Mason.

"He's naturally a runner of the ball. I thought Mason had his best game of the year with Luke being there to take the pressure off him.

Wakefield celebrate Liam Hood's try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Max Jowitt is one of the best passing full-backs in the league, which is something I've said all along. He's a quality player and if he carries on the way he's going, he'll be pushing for international honours in the next three or four years.

"The best player for me today was Liam Hood. He was outstanding. It's the best I've seen him go this year.

"Most players were eight or nine out of 10."

The victory takes Trinity level on points with relegation rivals Castleford Tigers for the first time since March.

Innes Senior celebrates his fourth try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

While he appreciates the importance of the result, Applegarth has stressed that Wakefield still have plenty of work to do in their battle for survival.

"We'd spoken about what a significant game it could be for us," he added.

"We focused on making sure we got off to a good start. Warrington are a very quick starting team and we knew we had to match their efforts and intensity – and go beyond it.

"I think that's the most clinical we've been all year. We've got to build on that.

"It's really important that we don't get carried away with ourselves and keep ourselves nice and grounded.