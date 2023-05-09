Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth keeps cards close to chest over Luke Gale as he talks up Morgan Smith

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth is still weighing up whether to hand Luke Gale his debut against old club Hull FC after being impressed by Morgan Smith's reaction to the veteran half-back's arrival.

Gale joined Trinity from Championship outfit Keighley Cougars last week but the trip to Warrington Wolves came too soon for the 34-year-old.

Although he has had an extra week to readjust to a full-time environment, there is no guarantee that Gale will face his former employers on Thursday night following a strong showing by Smith at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

"We'll have to wait and see," said Applegarth.

"I was really happy with Morgan Smith. He responded really well to the challenges we set him after that Leigh game.

"He's definitely given us a headache. I've always said if you do your job, it's your shirt to lose. Morgan has definitely done that.

"Galey has been great for the group and is training hard. He obviously looks after himself, as you can see from his body condition.

"Luke Gale will play a big part for Wakefield Trinity but Morgan Smith did exactly what I asked of him. He scored a lovely well-deserved try.

Luke Gale linked up with Mark Applegarth's side last week. (Photo: Wakefield Trinity)

"We'll wait and see for Thursday. It's definitely given me a good headache."

Gale endured a frustrating season at the MKM Stadium in 2022 after failing to put his stamp on a struggling side as captain.

Applegarth will not be swayed by Gale's backstory as he continues his search for a first win as a head coach.

"It would have a bit of extra meaning but it's a bigger game than Luke Gale and Hull," added Applegarth, whose team have lost all 11 games so far in Super League.

"It's about the team, and he'd be the first one to put his hand up and say that.