Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth provides injury latest on Will Dagger and Liam Kay

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth has confirmed that Will Dagger and Liam Kay missed Sunday's win over Warrington Wolves due to niggles.

The pair were conspicuous by their absence when Applegarth named his team to face Warrington but Trinity shrugged off the late setbacks to claim a stunning 42-6 victory.

Applegarth is optimistic that both Dagger and Kay will be available for this Sunday's trip to Hull FC.

"They picked up little niggles in the last session before the game so it was more precautionary with some big games coming up," said Applegarth. "We didn't want to turn a week injury into a six-weeker.

"All being well they'll be fit to play on Sunday. We'll get them looked at again tomorrow morning but both should be back in contention by then."

In stark contrast to the first half of the season when Trinity were down to the bare bones, Applegarth has options at his disposal with only Lewis Murphy, Kelepi Tanginoa and Morgan Smith on the long-term casualty list.

Wakefield further bolstered Applegarth's squad with the addition of Innes Senior last week – as well as French hooker Ugo Tison – and got an immediate return as the on-loan Huddersfield Giants winger produced a four-try display against Warrington.

Senior, who is at the start of his fourth loan spell with Wakefield, is under contract at Huddersfield until the end of next year, which Applegarth admits makes a permanent deal difficult.

Will Dagger sat out the win over Warrington. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I wish it was that easy," he replied when asked if it was time to sign him permanently.

"He's got a contract at Huddersfield. I think we tried a couple of years back but there's all the compensation rules and things like that.

"We appreciate Huddersfield letting him come back on loan. They are in the driving seat because he's technically their player.

"I know there will be a lot of conversations behind the scenes and if that was an option, I'm sure it's something we'd like to explore – but we want to be respectful that he is their player.

Innes Senior celebrates his fourth try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Innes is a player we admire and know exactly what he can do. Good wingers are there to finish opportunities and he definitely did that."

Applegarth is also on the lookout for additions to his coaching staff after losing assistant James Ford in mid-May.

The Trinity boss has hinted that he has a coach lined up for the number two role.

"When the timing is right, we'll be able to announce something," said Applegarth, who has been helped by welfare manager Stuart Dickens and the senior players at Belle Vue in recent months.

"I have chatted to a few but there's people under contract which we've got to respect.

"If we can, we will but ultimately at the moment we can't announce anything. You can't come out and look after your own agenda; you've got to be respectful about who is who and who is in charge of who.