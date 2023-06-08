Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth rates Luke Gale's chances of facing former club Leeds Rhinos

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth has rated Luke Gale as 50/50 to face former club Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

The veteran half-back joined Trinity from Keighley Cougars in early May but has not featured in any of the club's five matches since his arrival because of a groin issue.

Gale was due to make his long-awaited debut against Catalans Dragons recently, only to suffer a late setback in Perpignan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former England international is making good progress and will be given every chance to prove his fitness as Wakefield aim for a first win of the season at the 16th attempt.

"I'd probably say 50/50," said Applegarth when asked if Gale would feature against Leeds at Belle Vue.

"He's just done a kicking session. He's getting through that but it's more making sure it is fully healed and he can deal with game demands.

"We'll see how he pulls up. He's genuinely 50/50 for this Leeds game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am desperate to get him on that field. I think he'll be massive for us in terms of helping steer us around that field and will give us a bit of composure."

Luke Gale has yet to feature for Wakefield since joining from Keighley. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Gale graduated from the Rhinos academy and returned for a second spell in 2020, memorably scoring the winning drop goal to secure the Challenge Cup later that year.

Applegarth does not expect the 34-year-old to rush back just because his old club are in town.

"I think he's just keen to get on that field," added Applegarth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You know what Galey is like, he wants to play every minute of every game.

Jack Croft of Wakefield Trinity is stretchered off with an injury. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"He's aware of the situation and thinks he can help massively. I know he can help massively but we've just got to be smart and make sure we don't bring him back and then he breaks down and we're waiting another three or four weeks to get him back on the field."

Applegarth has lost Josh Bowden and Jordy Crowther to head injuries in the aftermath of last week's demoralising defeat to 12-man Leigh Leopards but Jack Croft could feature just seven days on from suffering a worrying-looking neck injury at St James' Park.

The centre was taken to hospital in Newcastle after being stretchered off following a lengthy delay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had some scans and has got the all-clear," said Applegarth.

"He is a bit tender but has trained all week with us. We are being a bit smart with him in terms of contact but he is keen to crack on and put himself available for selection.

“He got through training today and we’ll see how he responds to that and how he is on Saturday morning.