Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth sees light at end of tunnel for Super League strugglers

After failing to win any of their opening 11 games and suffering five nillings along the way, Wakefield Trinity are in a perilous position at the foot of Super League.

It is a bleak situation, even for a club with a proud history of defying the odds.

But Mark Applegarth saw enough in the recent performances at Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves to leave him convinced that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trinity head coach has attributed the upturn to the return of key personnel and the squad's unyielding spirit.

He does, however, accept that talk of a revival means very little without the results to back it up.

"It's exactly what I said last week – we need to start winning games," admitted Applegarth ahead of tonight's home date with Hull FC.

"There's no point looking at those teams around us until we start taking care of our own backyard. When you're bottom of the league, every single game is a must-win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're getting some bodies back now and I think that's showing in how we're playing. I think anyone who saw that game last Friday versus Wire would have seen a vastly improved performance.

Mark Applegarth is still waiting for his first win as a head coach. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I've never questioned the lads' togetherness and how they've been going about it.

"It's a test of your character. The easiest thing to do would be to turn against each other and start pointing fingers but that gets you nowhere and compounds the situation.

"We've been honest while staying together. Under difficult circumstances, they've been rallying around each other and know the only way to get out of it is to stick together and work as a team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applegarth welcomed back powerful forward Kelepi Tanginoa and utility back Lee Gaskell against Warrington.

Matty Ashurst looks on after Wakefield concede a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

This week the Wakefield boss can call on outside backs Samisoni Langi and Tom Lineham, while experienced forward Kevin Proctor avoided a suspension for his red card at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

"Now we're getting a bit of strike back, it shows," added Applegarth.

"There are a few areas we still feel we need to improve but we're definitely moving in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's good to get Kelepi Tanginoa back out there punching holes in the defensive line. It makes a big difference when you're playing off the back of things like that.

Wakefield Trinity's Sam Hewitt and Harry Bowes look dejected during the recent game at Wigan Warriors. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I thought Kev Proctor was having his best game up until his red card. He looked more like his old self.

"Jai Whitbread has been immense. Jay Pitts, Matty Ashurst – there are a lot of signs that things are moving in the right direction.

"But there's no hiding away from the fact we need to start posting some wins on the board so we can start clawing that gap back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity head into the game against the Black and Whites four points adrift of neighbours Castleford Tigers.

The Tigers are the only team within touching distance of Applegarth's men after Hull pulled clear of danger thanks to precious wins over Huddersfield Giants and Wigan.

Applegarth is expecting to run into a side full of confidence.

Kevin Proctor of Wakefield Trinity looks dejected after being sent off - but is free to play this week. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"They're a dangerous team," he said. "They've got some quality players and are a big set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're another side that have been working hard for one another. They've obviously gone through their own indifferences at the start of this year but the last win they got against Wigan was well deserved.

"We're expecting a very tough challenge. They play some lovely rugby – they like to offload the ball and throw it about. They've got some big boys mixed in there too that can come through you.

"We're under no illusions that it's a big challenge but one we're looking forward to."

Hull are looking up the table rather than down after coming through the other side of a seven-game losing run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It acts as a reminder to Wakefield that all is not lost in their fight for Super League survival.

Trinity do not have to look far for internal inspiration after pulling off their latest great escape only last season.

Wakefield – led by Willie Poching at the time – appeared to be sliding towards the Championship following a run of two victories in 13 games, only to win five of their final seven fixtures.

"We've all seen it many a time, even at this club before where you've been written off," said Applegarth, who is still striving for his first victory as a head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's the beauty of sport and why we all love it and are addicted to it. Anything can happen in sport.

"We're just focusing on ourselves and making sure we hit our own standards.