Reece Lyne is facing a spell on the sidelines. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The England international was forced off in the early stages of last Sunday's game against Hull FC and could be seen leaving Belle Vue on crutches wearing a protective boot.

Lyne will sit out this Sunday's clash with Warrington Wolves and could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"We've lost Reece Lyne but won't know the full extent of his injury until this afternoon when he sees a specialist," said Poching.

Reece Lyne celebrates a try against Salford Red Devils. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He's still in a boot and walking around on crutches. I can't see it being anything less than four to six weeks. That's with my deep medical knowledge.

"I'm just going off my experience and how he's moving. We won't know until we do some further investigations and speak to the right people.

"We lose his consistency, his ability on the field and leadership too. If he is out for a significant amount of time, we'll still be leaning on some of that experience and leadership off the field.

"It's the next man up and he's laid a platform on that right edge for someone to really kick on."

Reece Lyne after the game against France last October. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hull prop Scott Taylor was charged with grade B dangerous contact for the challenge that injured Lyne, resulting in a one-match ban.

Poching refused to chastise the front-rower but admitted he feared for Lyne when he saw the tackle.

"They've dealt with it," he said.

"I sort of caught it as it happened and was a bit worried for Reece, but the league have dealt with it and that's out of my hands.

"I don't think there was any intent from Scott Taylor. He's a big man and as coaches we all teach our players to keep their feet in tackles but unfortunately he lost his and swung around.

"It's resulted in a bad injury to Reece but I know Scott Taylor isn't a dirty player and that wouldn't have been his intent to injure an England team-mate.

"It's unfortunate for him, Reece and us - but the league has dealt with it."

The injury rules Lyne out of England's mid-season fixture against the Combined Nations All Stars on June 18, one of the final opportunities for World Cup hopefuls to push their case on the international stage.

Poching believes Lyne, who played in Wane's first two games last year, can still go on to realise his dream.

"We're hoping he can get a bit of good news and can get back on the field to finish the season strong with us and hopefully those performances warrant a place in Shaun Wane's squad," said Poching.

"Every time he's played for England and put the red and white shirt on he's been a great servant to his country.

"I'm sure Shaun Wane has every confidence and belief that he'll do the same if he's called upon.

"But he'll need to get fit and play some games between now and the end of the season to challenge some of the other great centres we have in this competition.