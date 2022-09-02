Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield have found form at the right time to stave off the threat of relegation, with their run of four straight wins consigning Toulouse Olympique to the drop.

Trinity will bid farewell to several long-serving players after tonight's game against Huddersfield Giants, including Jacob Miller, Tinirau Arona and David Fifita.

As he explores the market for replacements, Poching has stressed the importance of nailing recruitment for 2023.

Willie Poching steered Wakefield Trinity to safety with games to spare. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"There's a big turnover and those guys will be missed," the Wakefield head coach told The Yorkshire Post.

"They each bring their own character and flair on the field as well. We appreciate everything they've done and they go with our best blessings.

"It's the nature of the business and we roll into next season.

"It's about recruitment now. That's a big one. We're in constant dialogue and there's plenty out there. We've just got to be selective to make sure we get the right people.

David Fifita will make his final Wakefield Trinity appearance at Huddersfield Giants. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"The challenge for us now is to not only replace great players but great people."

Bottom of the table only five weeks ago, Trinity could finish as high as ninth with a win at the John Smith's Stadium.

Poching is determined to end a challenging year on a positive note in his quest to turn Wakefield into a Super League force.

"We want to finish as high as we can," he said.

Wakefield Trinity beat St Helens last time out. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It'd be a shame not to finish as well as we've been going the last month or so.

"No doubt we want to be ambitious and aim higher, and not be in the position that we've been in because it wasn't nice."

Wakefield have faced the toughest schedule in the competition during the run-in yet are protecting a perfect record ahead of their fifth game in 19 days.

As well as the physical toll, Trinity have had to deal with the pressure of staying afloat in Super League.

"We've tried to embrace the challenge and not use that as an excuse," he said.

"Whilst it's been a difficult time patching up and going again, the guys have been really good in how they've fronted up and tackled the challenge.

"There were stressful times but it's just about embracing those challenges.

"Even in the midst of it, I was telling myself to take the lessons out of it and be stronger for it. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger.