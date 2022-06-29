Willie Poching's side are smarting from a 74-10 hammering at the AJ Bell Stadium, a record Super League victory for Salford Red Devils.

Wakefield had no answer to the rampant hosts as they ran in 11 tries in the space of 48 minutes either side of half-time.

Miller made no excuses for the performance, which sparked an immediate inquest in the away changing room after Sunday's game.

Jacob Miller is determined to right last week's wrongs. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It was obviously embarrassing and disappointing," the Trinity captain told The Yorkshire Post.

"It wasn't acceptable from us and we addressed that straight away in the sheds.

"I couldn't put my finger on one thing in particular but we knew something wasn't quite right after one thing went against us and we didn't touch the ball for 15 minutes.

"We have to be better when things go against us."

Wakefield Trinity had no answer to Salford Red Devils. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Miller has sympathy for the Wakefield fans that travelled over to the AJ Bell Stadium and admitted the players are just as miffed about the display.

"Us as players never go out for that to happen," he added.

"We never want to ruin anyone's day or make fans travel and put on a performance like that.

"Of course, we feel for them. All we can do now is learn from it and make sure it doesn't happen again."

Wakefield Trinity got the better of Wigan Warriors on home soil last year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Trinity have the opportunity to make amends this week on their return to Belle Vue, the scene of recent wins over Hull FC and Warrington Wolves.

A date with second-placed Wigan could be viewed as a daunting challenge on the back of such a chastening defeat but Wakefield have enjoyed some memorable days against the Warriors on home soil, including a 14-6 victory last June.

"We always like to be at home and think we're half a chance at home," said Miller.

"We're coming up against a different beast in Wigan and have to make sure we put it right because they've shown how deadly they are this year.

"Whenever we're at home we have that extra bit of belief no matter who it's against. Teams don't like coming here for various reasons.

"We've just got to make sure we have a response from that game last weekend."

Miller has been heavily linked with a move to neighbours Castleford Tigers when his Wakefield contract expires at the end of the year.

But the 29-year-old insisted his future remains up in the air heading into the final 11 rounds.

"I'm not too sure just yet so I've got no news on that," he said.

"We'll have to wait and see how it pans out. Regardless of what happens, it's a special place and I'll treasure the memories I've made here forever.