Wakefield Trinity captain Matty Ashurst aims for perfect finish in emotional farewell

Wakefield Trinity captain Matty Ashurst is bracing himself for an emotional farewell after finding a second home at Belle Vue.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old will bring the curtain down on his 10-year stay this Saturday when Trinity face Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final.

Ashurst has made 229 appearances and seen most things during his time at Wakefield, from back-to-back fifth-place finishes to relegation and this year's revival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a bit of a rollercoaster with ups and downs," said the back-rower, who was named in the 2018 Super League Dream Team.

"I've seen a lot of people come and go but have enjoyed every minute. The group has always been great and that's what has kept me here over the years.

"It's like a second home to me. It's emotional to leave the club because it's been a big part of my life.

"Wakefield will always hold a special place in my heart. I'm sure we'll be back to watch a game when they're back in Super League."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promotion is not the prize on offer this weekend but Trinity remain confident that they will get the green light from IMG when the grading system goes live next week.

Matty Ashurst lifts the League Leaders' Shield aloft. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

On the field, Wakefield are aiming to complete the treble after claiming the 1895 Cup and League Leaders' Shield.

It promises to be an emotional occasion with Luke Gale and Jermaine McGillvary among the other players playing their final game.

"I've got mixed emotions," added Ashurst.

"I'm excited for the final and hoping we can finish a brilliant year on a high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matty Ashurst, centre, enjoyed a memorable day at Wembley in June. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It'll be an emotional day because it's my last time playing for Wakefield. To win the final would be a great way to top off my time here.

"It'd mean a great deal to me. Being the captain of Wakefield is something that I've been really honoured and proud to do. To represent this club and lead the boys as captain is something I hold in really high regard in my career.

"The win at Wembley was fantastic and to top it off with a Grand Final win would be the perfect way to end my time here."

The feel-good factor has returned to Belle Vue this season after a miserable 2023 campaign that ended in relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would have been easy for established players such as Ashurst to move on but they were all committed to driving Trinity's resurgence in the Championship.

"That was definitely the case for myself," said Ashurst.

"Last year was really tough on everyone. There wasn't a lack of effort and we tried to the very end but we just weren't good enough.

"The lads who were left from last year wanted to put it right this year and we've done that up to now.

"It feels good to leave the club in a better place than when I arrived. The club is on the up and it's been great to be a part of the start of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything Matt (Ellis, owner) has done off the field as well as on it has been fantastic so the club is in a great position to go back into Super League and be real contenders there.