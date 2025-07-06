WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Daryl Powell said his side are on course for a top-six Super League finish after thrashing Catalans 44-6 in front of another bumper DIY Kitchens Stadium crowd.

Trinity, in their first season back in the top flight, ran riot with five unanswered first-half tries and three more after the interval to storm back into the play-off places and halt a 14-game losing run against Catalans.

Wakefield’s biggest home crowd since 2013 – 8,625 – was treated to two tries each for wing Lachlan Walmsley and full-back Josh Rourke, while Max Jowitt, Josh Griffin, Mason Lino and Tom Johnstone also touched down.

“If we keep playing like we did in the first half, then we’ll be pretty tough to beat,” said Powell after the 44-6 triumph. “It’s a journey for us isn’t it? We’re at the start of our journey.

OVER THE TOP: Wakefield Trinity's Lachlan Walmsley scores the first of his two tries against Catalans Dragons at Belle Vue on Saturday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

"We’re probably in a better position than anybody apart from us thought we were going to be.

“It looks like six from seven I would say, or six from eight maybe. I think we shouldn’t worry about it too much.

“We’ve spoken about it. We know where it’s at. The players are just cracking on. We break the season down into blocks anyway, so they know what they’ve got to do.

“We’re in a good position, but there’s a lot of tough challenges to come.”

HAPPY DAYS: Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wakefield raced into a 20-0 lead with four quick-fire tries in the opening 23 minutes and never looked back to leave Powell purring about his side’s rampant first-half performance.

“We were sublime in the first half,” he added. “We started positively, scored early and then had full control of the game, both sides of the ball.

“That (first half) was probably as good as we have played all year and the last two home games have been electric. The players are feeding off the fans at the moment and the fans are feeding off the players.”