Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell provides injury latest ahead of Wigan Warriors clash

The continued absence of Renouf Atoni, Ky Rodwell, Matty Storton and Caleb Hamlin-Uele has depleted Powell's pack options, while half-back Oliver Russell has not played since early April due to a broken hand.

Hooker Thomas Doyle also remains sidelined with a foot injury that has kept him out for more than three months.

Along with Russell and Hamlin-Uele, Doyle is in contention to be the next player to return – despite a recent hitch in his recovery.

"Oliver Russell is training at the minute," said Powell when asked about Wakefield's injury situation.

"He's catching the ball but no contact yet. He's a couple of weeks. He needs to get strength in that hand.

"Ky Rodwell, we haven’t got a real timeframe on him. He’s had a couple of knee operations which he's recovering from.

"Thomas Doyle has had a bit of a setback and is maybe a couple of weeks away.

Oliver Russell is among the names on Wakefield's casualty list. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Renouf is starting to run a little bit. Matty Storton is a while away. It was a big injury that he's had.

"Caleb had a nerve conduction test yesterday (Tuesday) so we're just trying to find out exactly what that means. The news is generally decent-ish.