Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell provides injury latest ahead of Wigan Warriors clash
The continued absence of Renouf Atoni, Ky Rodwell, Matty Storton and Caleb Hamlin-Uele has depleted Powell's pack options, while half-back Oliver Russell has not played since early April due to a broken hand.
Hooker Thomas Doyle also remains sidelined with a foot injury that has kept him out for more than three months.
Along with Russell and Hamlin-Uele, Doyle is in contention to be the next player to return – despite a recent hitch in his recovery.
"Oliver Russell is training at the minute," said Powell when asked about Wakefield's injury situation.
"He's catching the ball but no contact yet. He's a couple of weeks. He needs to get strength in that hand.
"Ky Rodwell, we haven’t got a real timeframe on him. He’s had a couple of knee operations which he's recovering from.
"Thomas Doyle has had a bit of a setback and is maybe a couple of weeks away.
"Renouf is starting to run a little bit. Matty Storton is a while away. It was a big injury that he's had.
"Caleb had a nerve conduction test yesterday (Tuesday) so we're just trying to find out exactly what that means. The news is generally decent-ish.
"He might be the next back, with Thomas Doyle and Oliver Russell."