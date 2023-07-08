All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Wakefield Trinity coach Mark Applegarth confirms Josh Griffin interest as he provides Luke Gale injury latest

Mark Applegarth has confirmed Wakefield Trinity are interested in signing Hull FC back-rower Josh Griffin.
James O'Brien
By James O'Brien
Published 8th Jul 2023, 08:10 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 08:17 BST

The 33-year-old, who began his career at Wakefield after moving to the city from Oxford, is out of contract at the end of the year but Trinity are keen to bring him in for the rest of this season.

Griffin is currently serving a seven-match ban for questioning the integrity of referee Chris Kendall during Hull's Challenge Cup defeat to St Helens last month, with the forward set to be available for the final six rounds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After seeing his side boost their survival chances with a thrilling golden-point win over Wigan Warriors, Applegarth was open about the possibility of landing a player who scored seven tries in five games before his suspension.

Most Popular

"He's been talked about but is still under contract at Hull," said Applegarth.

"I played with Josh and his brother, Darrell. He grew up in Wakefield and it's a club close to his heart.

"Before his ban, he was one of the in-form players in Super League. We've definitely got a bit of interest there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He's under contract at Hull and we'll respect that. We talk about players who we feel can benefit us but do it through the right channels.

Josh Griffin, right, could be on his way to Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)Josh Griffin, right, could be on his way to Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)
Josh Griffin, right, could be on his way to Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"We get Michael (Carter) speaking to the relevant people and if there's anything to announce, we'll announce it."

Wakefield are two points from safety after stunning Wigan and have received a boost on the injury front.

Luke Gale went over on his ankle in the build-up to Friday's game but the injury is not as bad as first feared.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I don't want to jump to conclusions but the scan is positive," said Applegarth.

"There's no structural damage. He's got a specialist appointment on Monday when we'll get an estimate.

"I'm just really pleased there's no structural damage and we should get him back at some point this year all being well."

Related topics:Josh GriffinLuke GaleWakefieldWakefield TrinityHull FCHull