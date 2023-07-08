Wakefield Trinity coach Mark Applegarth confirms Josh Griffin interest as he provides Luke Gale injury latest

The 33-year-old, who began his career at Wakefield after moving to the city from Oxford, is out of contract at the end of the year but Trinity are keen to bring him in for the rest of this season.

Griffin is currently serving a seven-match ban for questioning the integrity of referee Chris Kendall during Hull's Challenge Cup defeat to St Helens last month, with the forward set to be available for the final six rounds.

After seeing his side boost their survival chances with a thrilling golden-point win over Wigan Warriors, Applegarth was open about the possibility of landing a player who scored seven tries in five games before his suspension.

"He's been talked about but is still under contract at Hull," said Applegarth.

"I played with Josh and his brother, Darrell. He grew up in Wakefield and it's a club close to his heart.

"Before his ban, he was one of the in-form players in Super League. We've definitely got a bit of interest there.

"He's under contract at Hull and we'll respect that. We talk about players who we feel can benefit us but do it through the right channels.

Josh Griffin, right, could be on his way to Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"We get Michael (Carter) speaking to the relevant people and if there's anything to announce, we'll announce it."

Wakefield are two points from safety after stunning Wigan and have received a boost on the injury front.

Luke Gale went over on his ankle in the build-up to Friday's game but the injury is not as bad as first feared.

"I don't want to jump to conclusions but the scan is positive," said Applegarth.

"There's no structural damage. He's got a specialist appointment on Monday when we'll get an estimate.