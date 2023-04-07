All Sections
Wakefield Trinity coach Mark Applegarth still up for fight after damaging loss

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth has vowed to fight on after seeing his side slump to an eighth straight defeat at fellow strugglers Castleford Tigers.

James O'Brien
By James O'Brien
Published 7th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 09:06 BST

The Wheldon Road derby provided an opportunity for Wakefield to draw level with their neighbours in the Super League table but a 16-4 loss leaves them four points adrift at the bottom.

Trinity's only response was Samisoni Langi's second-half try, meaning they have scored just 47 points in eight games.

Applegarth's wait for a first win as a head coach goes on but he remains convinced he can improve Wakefield's fortunes.

“Emotions are high and it is a tough place to be,” he said.

“You have to keep going. We have to fix some things and we will keep attacking it because otherwise things just compound and get worse.

“We are not where we want to be but you have the highs and lows.

"This is a low but my job is to keep a level head and make sure my lads are as prepared as they can be going into the game and they gave their all.

Mark Applegarth has lost all eight Super League games as head coach. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)Mark Applegarth has lost all eight Super League games as head coach. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)
Mark Applegarth has lost all eight Super League games as head coach. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

“I still want it. I have thick enough skin.”

Paul McShane's third-minute try gave Castleford the perfect start and they did not relinquish the lead, Greg Eden scoring twice to secure a second win of the year for the Tigers.

The result eases Castleford’s early-season relegation fears after a nightmare start to 2023.

Interim boss Andy Last said: "We need to make sure we stay in Super League and that was great for us.

Castleford Tigers celebrate Paul McShane's try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)Castleford Tigers celebrate Paul McShane's try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)
Castleford Tigers celebrate Paul McShane's try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"In a high-pressure game, we were able to roll our sleeves up and dig in. I felt we played well within ourselves but that was the occasion and the importance of the two points.

“I really feel for Wakefield. I had a year there and there are some good people. Mark Applegarth is a good young coach and he's desperate for a win but you have to be ruthless."

