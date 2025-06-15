Wakefield Trinity coach Michael Shenton rues missed opportunity after familiar frustration

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors took control of the Belle Vue clash thanks to three first-half tries either side of Max Jowitt's early effort, only for Wakefield to hit back before the interval through Oli Pratt.

Trinity completed the comeback in the final quarter when Corey Hall touched down from Jake Trueman's kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Joe Ofahengaue scored six minutes from time to secure a 24-20 win for Leigh and leave Wakefield to rue another slow start following a similar outcome against Leeds Rhinos in their previous game.

"The boys are massively deflated in there," said Trinity assistant coach Shenton. "We had an opportunity to win it at the end.

"The last two games we've played have come down to our starts. We've just given ourselves too much to do conceding three tries in the first half.

"It's really disappointing, especially after the week off. There are some attitude things there. We need to handle the stuff that goes against us a little bit better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm proud of the boys at the same time and their courage to fight their way back. There are plenty of times when the scoreline can totally blow out when that happens to a team but there is some real character building in this group. That's a real positive to come out of this."

Wakefield celebrate Max Jowitt's early try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

A seventh defeat of the year - their fifth by four points or fewer - leaves Wakefield one point adrift of the top six at the halfway mark of the campaign.

The return of Trueman, who had featured just once in three months because of a troublesome back issue, was a welcome sight for the play-off hopefuls.

"I think he came through okay," added Shenton.

"He's been a huge miss for us. A lot of our attack goes through Jake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Ofahengaue roars with delight after scoring the winning try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Going into the back end of the year, if we can keep Truey fit, it gives us a much better chance of doing something special."

The win cemented Leigh's place in the top four but Adrian Lam believes they are only scratching the surface.