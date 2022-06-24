Wakefield Trinity coach Willie Poching aiming high ahead of Super League run-in

Trinity were looking nervously over their shoulder on the back of six straight Super League defeats but they have a healthy advantage over bottom side Toulouse Olympique thanks to back-to-back home wins.

Wakefield now find themselves in a pack of clubs hunting the play-offs, with sixth-placed Castleford Tigers only four points better off.

Poching is aiming high ahead of the run-in, which begins with a trip to Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

Willie Poching is aiming high in the final 12 games. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"In the last couple of weeks, we've had to do it right to the end of the games," said the Trinity head coach, who revealed Bill Tupou has suffered a setback in his return to fitness.

"We've shown some resilience to hang in there and have that belief.

"If we can do that over the next little while, I've got no doubt we'll get our fair share of wins and will sit in a position where we'll look back and say that's probably a fair finish for us.

"Do I want to be in the play-offs? One hundred per cent I do.

Wakefield Trinity celebrates James Batchelor's try against Warrington Wolves. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Where we stand, I think it's a realistic goal. There are a few teams fighting it out for those fifth and sixth spots.

"Anything can happen. We've just got to look after our bit of the equation."

Wakefield edged a high-scoring game at Belle Vue in April but four of Salford's five wins have come in front of their own fans.

Poching has picked out Kallum Watkins - a player he coached at Leeds Rhinos - as the Red Devils' dangerman.

Wakefield Trinity got the better of Salford Red Devils earlier in the season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"They're dangerous, particularly at home," said Poching.

"They took Wigan all the way and made them work for their win.

"One of the things that stood out for me in previewing them is just how well Kallum Watkins is going in the second row.

"He's every bit a second-rower with his energy, aggression, work-rate and he's still hitting those lines he did in the centres. He's still got some of that pace.

"As one of their senior players, he's really dangerous and is setting the standard for them.