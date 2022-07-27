The former Manly Sea Eagles winger joined Trinity's fight for survival earlier this month and made his debut at Hull KR on July 17.

Taufua scored his first try for the club against St Helens last weekend but later sustained a broken arm, meaning he will not play a part in Wakefield's final seven games.

It is a further setback for a Trinity outfit already without Tom Johnstone, Bill Tupou and Reece Lyne on the edges.

Jorge Taufua's season is over after just two Super League appearances. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Should Wakefield fail to stay up, Taufua may have played his last game for the club.

"He had a pretty bad break in his arm and had an operation on Monday morning," said Poching.

"Because of the situation we're in and how close we are to the end of the season, unfortunately for Jorge that's his season done.

"In the two games he played for us, he showed more than his value to us. That's one of the side stories of the importance of us staying up - that we are able to keep him with us next season.

Kelepi Tanginoa takes the ball in against St Helens. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He's really disappointed and gutted that his season has finished that way when he felt he was starting to get used to Super League. He said he loved the physicality of the game against St Helens and how it was played.

"He's got to rest and recover now, and be an important part for us on the sideline."

Poching has also lost Kelepi Tanginoa from the team that lost to Saints in golden point after the forward was charged with grade A dangerous contact for a late hit.

Wakefield appealed against the decision but failed to get Tanginoa's one-game ban overturned at a tribunal.

"I was quite confident in our argument and the points we tried to make in countering what they came up with for their case," said Poching.

"I'm disappointed because he's not that type of player. I understand they're trying to eradicate that from the game to protect those types of ball carriers - but there are going to be situations where your head does get rocked; a good rugby league tackle does rock someone's head.

"I understand when it's late but there's also a point where a 110kg man running at speed can't just pull on the handbrake.

"Taking all that into account, I thought Kelepi was calculated in his contact and target area.