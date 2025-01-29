Wakefield Trinity complete overseas recruitment with signing of Queensland Cup prop
The 23-year-old links up with Trinity on a one-year deal fresh from scoring eight tries in 22 games for Sunshine Coast Falcons last season.
Faatili could make his Super League debut when newly promoted Wakefield travel to Leeds Rhinos in round one on February 15.
"I'm looking forward to getting over to Wakefield as soon as possible now that I have signed," he said.
"I'm excited to see where the club can get to now that they’re back in Super League and I'm looking forward to being a part of that journey.
"I've heard a lot about the Wakefield fans and can't wait to play in front of a packed-out crowd."
Faatili joins the likes of Mike McMeeken and Ky Rodwell in Daryl Powell's front row after becoming Trinity's 12th signing for 2025.
"We are delighted Caius has agreed to join us," said Powell, whose side kick off their season against Goole Vikings in the Challenge Cup next week. "He fits into our recruitment strategy of young, ambitious overseas players.
"We think we have found another quality addition in Caius whose leg speed and aggressive ball carrying will add another dimension to our pack.
"We look forward to welcoming Caius in the near future as we close in on the start of the season."
Faatili fills the overseas quota spot vacated by Luke Bain earlier this month.
Trinity recruitment manager Ste Mills said: "After an extensive search we are delighted to bring Caius into our already strong forward pack.
"He's a little bit different to what we already have and we fully believe he will complement our squad nicely. He's a young, hungry, ambitious player who is willing to come to the UK to make a big impact on his career and in Super League."
