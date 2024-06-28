Ambitious Championship club Wakefield Trinity have continued their eye-catching recruitment drive for 2025 with the signing of Huddersfield Giants half-back Olly Russell.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract to become the fourth current Super League player to join Daryl Powell's Belle Vue revolution.

Trinity, who are confident of returning to the top level next year via the new grading system being rolled out by IMG, have already agreed deals with Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken and Cameron Scott.

Powell plans to use Russell as his leading half-back in 2025.

Olly Russell is on his way to Wakefield. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Olly is a quality half-back who has got so much potential to grow into a top-line player," said Wakefield boss Powell.

"I believe he is at the stage of his career where he needs to become the primary organising half-back in a team, and we are delighted to give him the opportunity to do just that.

"He is a fierce competitor and quality communicator who I feel will get the best out of the people around him on a consistent basis.

"I look forward to working with him in the coming years as we drive towards achieving our goals at Wakefield."

Wakefield launched their spending spree with the signing of Mike McMeeken. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Trinity fought off competition from Super League clubs to land Russell, according to recruitment manager Ste Mills.

The playmaker has made over 90 appearances for Huddersfield since his debut in 2018.

"I'm really excited about joining Wakefield Trinity for at least the next four years and hopefully beyond," said Russell.

"I feel certain it's the best place for me to keep improving my game and developing my knowledge to another level under Daryl and the rest of the coaching staff.