Wakefield Trinity cult hero Caius Faatili rewarded with new contract

Wakefield Trinity have moved quickly to tie down crowd favourite Caius Faatili following an eye-catching start to his Super League career.

The 23-year-old has been rewarded with a new three-year deal that will keep him at the club until at least the end of 2028.

Faatili joined Trinity on a one-year contract in January and has become a cult hero at Belle Vue, defying his status as a front-rower to score doubles in the recent wins over Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves.

The former Queensland Cup prop did not hesitate when he was offered the chance to extend his stay.

"I am really happy to call Wakey home for the next three years and excited to see where we can go with the backing of fans and sponsors," he said.

"It was ultimately an easy decision after what has been a smooth transition to life over here for me and my family."

Faatili has been a regular for Daryl Powell's side, featuring in all but one of their opening 11 Super League fixtures.

Powell expects the forward to go from strength to strength after securing his long-term future.

"Caius has been fantastic for us since he arrived in the UK." said the Trinity boss.

"He's growing with every week and the more game time he gets. He carries the ball with real intent and his defence has been solid.

"It's clear to see he's settled into the English game very quickly – and we think he's just going to get better over the years.