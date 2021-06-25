Wakefield Trinity delight coach Chris Chester after victory over Wigan Warriors

On a charge: Wakefield Trinity's David Fifita drives at Wigan Warriors' Liam Byrne and Eddie Battye.

Trinity claimed a 14-6 victory thanks to first-half tries from Ryan Hampshire and Matty Ashurst at the Mobile Rocket Stadium.

“The resilience there on the try-line and just the effort from the boys to keep Wigan out was really, really special, it was really impressive,” said Chester.

“We had to do it again a tough way, having lost a couple of players to injury.

“On top of that it’s been a really difficult week in regards to the team selection. Wigan were in the same boat.

“My guys defended really well and we deserved the two points.”

Both teams were without a host of stars due to representative duties, injuries and suspensions.

Wakefield were missing Joe Westerman, Reece Lyne, Kelepi Tanginoa and Liam Kay after being selected for England and the Combined Nations All Stars.

During the game, Trinity lost both both Jordan Crowther and Tom Johnstone to leg injuries.

Chester is unsure how bad both injuries are, but admitted he is concerned.

“We’ll get both those guys scanned,” he said. “Jordy seems to think he did it in the first five minutes, it looks like an MCL.

“With Tom, it doesn’t feel like there’s any structural damage, but he’s getting some kind of pinching at the side of his knee.

“We’ve fairly hopeful with Tom that it’s nothing quite serious.”

Wigan coach Adrian Lam admitted his team is severely lacking in confidence.

Lam said his team made “childish errors” and did “dumb things” at crucial moments.

“I can’t fault the effort, we tried really hard the whole time,” he said.

“I thought we started well and there was some actions in our game that haven’t been there for the first part of the season to be honest with you.

“I thought the first 20 minutes we just, again, messed the start. We had the majority of the ball, we were on top of the game and just couldn’t score a try.

“We’ve just lost a lot of confidence in what we’re doing at the moment – that’s the main thing that’s hurting us.

“At big moments, we were just disappointing. Childish errors. We did some dumb things at crucial times and didn’t manage the game.”

Lam has urged his struggling squad to stick together despite the losing run.