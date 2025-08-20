Wakefield Trinity discover fate after Salford Red Devils cancellation

The Rugby Football League has confirmed that Wakefield Trinity have been awarded a 48-0 win following the cancellation of last week's game at Salford Red Devils.
By James O'Brien
Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:37 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST

Trinity had been due to travel to the Salford Community Stadium on Sunday, only for the beleaguered Red Devils to forfeit the match citing player welfare fears.

Salford, whose squad has been stripped bare over the course of a nightmare season, claimed they were left with an academy team and just two senior players who had featured at Super League level over the previous 12 months.

Wakefield have now been given the two competition points, taking Daryl Powell's side back to within one point of sixth-placed Hull FC with five rounds remaining.

Trinity, who are also scheduled to face Salford in the final round, return to action against Wigan Warriors this weekend.

"Following the cancellation of the Round 22 Betfred Super League fixture between Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity which was scheduled for Sunday August 17, the RFL Board have ruled that the match should be awarded to Wakefield Trinity with a scoreline of 48-0," read a statement from the governing body.

"This is in line with Operational Rule B1:23, and taking into account the circumstances behind Salford’s cancellation of the fixture, and the advanced stage of the Betfred Super League season."

