Wakefield Trinity follow through on Daryl Powell pledge as play-off charge gathers pace

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity have been as good as their word in a hugely impressive return to the big time.

Powell's side, who have already done the double over Warrington Wolves and claimed the scalps of Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors, flexed their muscles in last week's 44-6 rout of Catalans Dragons to move back into the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Powell insisted before a ball had been kicked that nothing was off the table, he also admitted that reaching the play-offs would represent an "unbelievable season".

Five months on, the Trinity boss believes the club are only scratching the surface.

"I think it'd be a great effort (to make the play-offs) – but we've got a good squad," he stressed. "And a deep squad.

"We came into the year – and maybe even now because some of our players haven't played that much – with players who were underrated or weren't really known in Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got a good squad but I don't think anyone knows how good it is yet. I'm hoping over time that's going to become pretty apparent."

Wakefield have been this season's surprise package. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Thursday's opponents Hull FC sit between Wakefield and eighth-placed Warrington in a tightly packed table, just a point adrift of Trinity and one ahead of the Wolves.

Meanwhile, St Helens – the team directly above Powell's side – are four points better off with a vastly superior for and against.

Rather than looking up or down, Wakefield are keeping their eye firmly on the prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think looking either way is going to help the players," added Powell.

Daryl Powell is enjoying himself on his return to Super League with Wakefield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"That's for the coaching staff, really. We're just happy with where we're at – not happy completely because we think we can get better.

"We're competitive every week and growing and getting better in some areas. It's a decent challenge this week because Hull have got a similar record to us over the last six games.

"We're not taking anything for granted. If we're on our game every week, we know how difficult a challenge we are for the opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hull are a team we're competing with pretty hard for the top six. It's an important game.

Hull won at Wakefield in March. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Last week was a crucial game for Catalans and ourselves. This is another one in that sort of bracket."

Hull edged a hard-fought contest at Belle Vue in round five, one of four straight home defeats for Wakefield during a challenging start on their own patch.

But that run pales in comparison to the Black and Whites' troubles at the MKM Stadium, where they haven't won in almost a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Powell, however, is paying little attention to Hull's long-standing home woes.

"I don't think that's for us," he said. "It's for us to play well, make life difficult for them and put them under extreme pressure.

"We had the same situation earlier in the year and it can take over you a little bit. We've just got to play our game and be ourselves.