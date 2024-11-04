Wakefield Trinity hailed as 'great example' but IMG tempers Super League expansion talk

Wakefield Trinity have been hailed as an early success story by IMG but an expanded Super League is not on the cards anytime soon.

Trinity were one of nine Grade A clubs when the new system went live last month to complete a remarkable turnaround from last year's relegation.

Having previously stated the competition would expand if there were more than 12 clubs regarded as elite, IMG chief Matt Dwyer has clarified that it hinges on the terms of the next broadcast deal, which will begin in 2027.

"There was always an asterisk surrounding the fact that if we get to 12 Category A clubs and we then look to expand: it’s only if the game can afford it," he said.

"I’m happy to say that we’ve got to more Category A clubs quicker than I expected and that’s great.

"There are a couple of clubs you can really see have embraced it, Wakefield being a great example. They went away, sat down and worked out what they had to do to get up to the highest level.

"The intention is expansion but that asterisk remains and we’ll need to see where we’re at.

"I would think that would be after we do this next renewal for the broadcast rights, given current projections. So we’ve got a season or two to work it out."

Wakefield celebrate their Championship Grand Final success. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Super League currently gets around £21.5million per season for its TV contract with Sky, down significantly on previous deals.

With purses already stretched, admitting more teams would be a tough sell to existing top-flight clubs.

Dwyer, though, feels the sport is heading in the right direction in the third year of IMG's long-term strategic partnership with Super League and the Rugby Football League.

"It's well known we had a reduction in the broadcast fees so there's less to spread around for the clubs," he added.

"We're trying to ensure the clubs can operate but also trying to grow the sport.

"Am I happy with the direction we’re heading? Yes. Am I happy with the pace we’re going? I'd like to be going a little bit faster."

Dwyer confirmed during Monday’s press briefing that the bulk of the grading system would remain largely unchanged.

However, certain criteria will be amended amid concerns about loopholes in the system.

"We want to try and keep the goalposts in the same position to allow every club to work towards Category A to start with," said Dwyer.