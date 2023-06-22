Wakefield Trinity half-back Luke Gale to make long-awaited debut at Hull KR

The 35-year-old joined Trinity from Keighley Cougars in early May but has not featured in any of the club's six games since his arrival because of a groin issue.

Gale was due to make his bow against Catalans Dragons at the end of last month, only to aggravate the injury at the 11th hour.

Wakefield boss Mark Applegarth expects the former England international to line up at Craven Park tomorrow night after being given the all-clear.

"I don't want to tempt fate but Luke Gale will play, unless there is some sort of major incident between now and then," said Applegarth.

"He's got through training all week. It's been great having him out there organising the team and it's been a pleasure to work with him.

"I know it's been frustrating for him, the fans and me as a coach but he couldn't help being injured.

"It was a freak injury that happened but he seems to be over that and is feeling happy and looking good and sharp."

Luke Gale has yet to feature for Wakefield since joining from Keighley. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Applegarth has been forced into at least four changes for the clash with the Robins after losing Hugo Salabio, Sam Hewitt and Sam Eseh to suspension and Kevin Proctor to a slight hamstring strain.

Jordy Crowther, Liam Hood, Renouf Atoni and Josh Bowden have all returned to the squad as Super League's bottom side look to build on a first win of the season against Leeds Rhinos last time out.

Applegarth is hoping Wakefield can bottle that performance up after being encouraged by his squad's response.

"It's nice to get that monkey off your back," he said.

"The players look a little bit more relaxed because when you've been on a losing streak like that it's not nice for anyone and pressure builds.

"Things aren't sticking that usually stick and you end up trying too hard. Balls are going down when you do get opportunities and you're that uptight that you fluff easy opportunities.

"If anything, they've just looked a little bit more relaxed. That win has given us a lifeline but we've still got to close that gap.