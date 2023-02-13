Wakefield Trinity half-back Mason Lino on relegation talk, Mark Applegarth impact and future

Wakefield Trinity head into a new season with fresh ideas and different personnel – but the outside noise remains the same.

Part of Super League's furniture since 1999, Wakefield are no strangers to a relegation scrap.

Trinity survived the Battle of Belle Vue in 2006 and the Million Pound Game nine years later, two of five occasions the club have avoided the drop on the final day.

Super League's great escape artists did it again last year, remarkably with time to spare after appearing doomed heading into the final six weeks of the campaign.

There is fresh optimism at Belle Vue under Mark Applegarth, a talented young coach who served the final part of his apprenticeship under former boss Willie Poching.

Changes have been made to the playing squad with Kevin Proctor, Renouf Atoni and Samisoni Langi plugging the gaps left by Jacob Miller, David Fifita and Tinirau Arona, yet onlookers remain unconvinced.

Once again, Wakefield find themselves heading into a campaign as the favourites for relegation.

Mason Lino is ready to defy the doubters all over again at the start of his third season as a Trinity player.

Mason Lino is ready to defy the doubters all over again. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's obviously not a good feeling, especially last year when we were in that tough period," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"But we've got a close bunch of boys and it's up to us to prove people wrong.

"We're definitely a lot closer this year as a group. We've spoken about not being in that position again and we're going to work hard to make sure we're not.

"We've just got to block out the outside noise and worry about us."

Mason Lino is a key man for Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Applegarth became Super League's youngest head coach when he replaced Poching last September.

The 38-year-old has lifted the intensity of training in his first pre-season and is encouraging Trinity to play expansive rugby while sticking to the principle of outworking the opposition.

Lino is already feeling the benefits of the changes implemented by Applegarth.

"He's been great," said the half-back.

Mason Lino dives over to score against Warrington Wolves. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Mash is Mash. He's never lost his personality which is pretty cool.

"Mash is obviously tough and wants us to play a tough style of footy. It's going to be a learning curve for us throughout the year but the boys are really buying into his ideas and we're feeling pretty fit.

"We're excited now to get the season going."

Applegarth's men kick off the new campaign at home to Catalans Dragons on Friday night before travelling to Wigan Warriors in week two.

Wakefield round off the opening month with West Yorkshire derbies against Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos.

Trinity are out to avoid a repeat of last year when four straight defeats set the tone for a forgettable campaign.

Mason Lino is enjoying his time in England. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We have spoken about trying to get a few wins under our belt in the first month of footy to get the season going," said Lino.

"In the past we've left it a bit late and had to catch up. Last season we lost a few, won a few and lost a lot more. We started slow, thought we'd found our feet and dug ourselves a hole which we had to claw ourselves out of.

"The first four to six weeks will be big for our season. The goal is to find consistency in our performances. Last year and the years before we've been inconsistent which isn't good enough at this level."

In tandem with Miller, Lino helped drag Trinity out of the mire in 2022.

Lino feels ready for the extra responsibility after becoming Wakefield's chief playmaker in the wake of Miller's exit.

"Losing Milky and the senior boys who were here for a long time was tough but I've got to step up," he said. "I'm going to do that for these boys and Mash too.

"It's a whole new team now really. The whole imports group that was here before has moved on now so it's up to us to get the club higher up the table."

Lino will soon have to start thinking about his future as he approaches the final few months of the three-year deal he signed when he joined from Newcastle Knights at the end of 2020.

The 29-year-old would be happy to explore the possibility of remaining at Belle Vue.

"I'm not really too worried," he said.

"I've had a clear focus from the start of pre-season to get my body right and have a good start to the season. If I can do that, the contract stuff should look after itself.

"I'd 100 per cent like to stay here. We've got a good crew going so I'm definitely open to looking at staying.

"Me and my family really enjoy it here. It would be nice if it was a bit warmer then maybe the bills would go down!