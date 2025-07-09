Wakefield Trinity half-back Oliver Russell makes Super League loan switch

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell, who sustained the injury in early April, was named in Trinity's squad for Thursday's trip to Hull FC but will instead feature for Salford against Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

The former Huddersfield Giants playmaker replaces Danny Richardson, who has returned to Hull KR following the expiry of his loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted to confirm Oliver Russell has joined the club on a two-week loan from Wakefield Trinity," read a statement from Salford.

"The 26-year-old half-back has already met with his new team-mates for training ahead of Sunday’s Betfred Super League round 18 clash with the Castleford Tigers.

"Everyone at the club extends a warm welcome to Olly and his family, and look forward to seeing him pull on the red shirt very soon."

Russell will also be available for Salford's away clash with Leeds Rhinos next week.