Wakefield Trinity have recruitment headaches after underlining progress on Super League return, admits Matt Ellis

From the moment he was handed the keys to Belle Vue, Matt Ellis has found ways to improve Wakefield Trinity.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity are unrecognisable from the team that limped out of Super League in 2023 shortly before Ellis' arrival, with Sunday's win at Warrington Wolves highlighting how far they have come in the space of 18 months.

Off the field, Ellis will not rest until every corner of Wakefield's new and improved Belle Vue home is modernised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with each positive step the club take, the margin for improvement becomes smaller.

That is what Ellis has found since switching his attention to 2026 alongside head coach Daryl Powell and recruitment manager Ste Mills.

Wakefield signed big for their second coming as a Super League club and are already receiving a return on their investment, marquee man Mike McMeeken underlining his value with an inspirational performance against Warrington.

Trinity kicked off their 2026 business with the signing of Brisbane Broncos hooker Tyson Smoothy but are otherwise set for a quiet recruitment drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Renouf Atoni and Lachlan Walmsley among those coming off contract, Wakefield are more likely to stick than twist, as they showed by securing Max Jowitt’s future.

Matt Ellis is loving life in Super League, even if it is creating more headaches. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

However, if an opportunity arose to improve Powell's squad this year, Trinity would be ready to take it.

"Our issue for 2026 is that it isn't like 2025 when we had a load of players coming to the end of their careers and it was all quite neat and tidy," said Ellis.

"This year is a lot different. It's going to be a lot quieter because we've got a better squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're pretty close to cap this year. We've got the budget to sign one more player under the cap if something came up for this year and we'll be spending up to cap next year.

Max Jowitt won the man of the match award at Warrington. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Max is playing well so you're not going to recruit over the top of him. We're giving ourselves a problem because the team is playing well.

"It would need to be a top-end player because we've got the basis of the squad that we want."

In sporting terms, the challenges Ellis is facing are good problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellis was front and centre at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday after watching Wakefield outplay Warrington.

Wakefield celebrate Caleb Hamlin-Uele's try at Warrington. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

He took the acclaim of the travelling supporters at full-time and enjoyed every moment, even if there was a tinge of disappointment.

"I love all that," said Ellis with a smile.

"It was a bit of a weird feeling because we were that good that the second half felt relatively comfortable.

"The fans were good but we can take more than that. I think the two losses and the kick-off time had something to do with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's the support and noise that we want. I saw some comments from the fans saying it sounded great and they wish they had gone.

"Hopefully we can take around 1,500 to Huddersfield on Sunday because that's a tricky game. Huddersfield haven't been as bad as the table suggests."

Matt Ellis leads Wakefield out at Wembley in 2024. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Trinity head into the Challenge Cup last-16 tie in high spirits after negotiating a testing start to the Super League season.

Wakefield are still waiting for their first home victory since returning to the top flight but wins at Leeds Rhinos and Warrington underlined their rapid progress under Ellis' stewardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As far as he is concerned, the sky is the limit for Trinity.

"When you first take over a club going into the Championship, you're not thinking about winning at Leeds 18 months later," said Ellis.

"To win at Leeds and Warrington after not winning an away game the last time we were in Super League, it's been a remarkable turnaround.

"I'm just enjoying being in the mix, talking about the league table and plotting the next few games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I told the players before the season to not put a ceiling on what's achievable. I've said sixth spot is the target but let's not be happy and think the job is done. You're not going to win things thinking like that.

"I said from day one that we want to be in the top six, top four regularly and ultimately a Challenge Cup final or a Grand Final.

"It sounded daft 18 months ago but might not sound as daft now. A couple of good wins don't make a season but let's not put a ceiling on what's achievable."

The Challenge Cup appears to offer Wakefield their best chance of success in their first season back in the big time, just as it did for Leigh Leopards in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win at Huddersfield this weekend would leave Trinity two games away from a return to Wembley.

"That would be amazing," added Ellis.

"I loved Wembley last year. It was a fantastic event – and that was the 1895 Cup in front of an empty-ish stadium.

"A Challenge Cup final would be unbelievable to be a part of. I definitely want to do it with Wakefield.