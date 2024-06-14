Wakefield Trinity hooker Thomas Doyle sets sights on Super League after signing new deal
The 24-year-old has made 15 appearances for Daryl Powell's side since his off-season move from Keighley Cougars and scored a try in last week's 1895 Cup triumph at Wembley.
Doyle initially signed a one-year contract but will now remain at Wakefield until at least the end of 2026.
The Bradford Bulls academy product is excited about the prospect of stepping up to Super League with Trinity.
"I'm over the moon to be staying at Wakefield for the next two years," he said.
"It's been something that I've been wanting ever since the start of pre-season. As soon as I got to know the players and the coaching staff I wanted to extend my time here.
"Working with these experienced coaches has really brought my game on leaps and bounds. The competition that I am around with the rest of the team has really spurred me on in my game.
"I'm not the finished article yet but I'm looking forward to stepping up next year and challenging myself at the top level."
Powell added: "His work ethic is outstanding and his ability as a hooker is improving all the time.
"We are delighted to extend his time at the club and I am confident we have a consistent Super League player who will continue to get better in our environment."
