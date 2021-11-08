Wakefield Trinity in for former NRL prop, Castleford Tigers recruitment update as Huddersfield Giants stay hopeful over injured stars - rugby league gossip

A number of signings have already been made as head coaches aim to be well prepared for the 2022 campaign, however, a number of players are still without clubs while others are looking at moves away.

Castleford are one club who seem set with what they have got, with coach Lee Radford admitting it would take something special for them to make another signing.

A new arrival has been touted at Wakefield Trinity while their winger Tom Johnstone has addressed the rumours from earlier this year that linked him with a move to Warrington Wolves.

1. Whitbread to Wakefield Former Gold Coast Titans player Jai Whitbread could be on his way to Wakefield Trinity (Yorkshire Live and League Express)

2. Castleford not looking to add to squad Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford says it will take "something really out of the box to happen" for the club to sign another player (Yorkshire Post).

3. Naiqama retirement u-turn Kevin Naiqama, who won three Grand Finals with St Helens, is set to sign a one-year deal with the Sydney Roosters (Sydney Morning Herald)

4. Leigh miss out on MacDonald Leigh Centurions have missed out on the signing of Nene MacDonald, with the winger signing for the Norths Devils in the Intrust Super Cup. (Serious About League).