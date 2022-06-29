Wakefield Trinity land winger to bolster Willie Poching's options for Super League run-in

The 30-year-old has scored several tries for Trinity's reserves to catch the eye of first-team head coach Willie Poching.

Evans' background is mainly in rugby union but he has previously had trials with Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Kyle came in on the advice of our assistant coach, Franny Cummins, who worked with him at Doncaster RU on the recommendation that whilst Kyle was a rugby union player, for all intents and purposes he was a rugby league player who had never played the game," said Poching.

Willie Poching has added to his squad. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“He has been to Hull FC and had a trial there and at Leeds just before Covid. The opportunity came to bring him in to have a look at.

"From the first day, we could see what Franny meant about him being a rugby league player with the intent that he trains with and how he works at 100 miles per hour every day.

“He’s picked up every little tip that we’ve given him and taken his opportunity with both hands. We see a lot of growth in Kyle and an opportunity to fine-tune and bring out the RL player in him.

“Hopefully between now and the end of the season we can bring as much of that out as possible and help him progress.

Wakefield Trinity were heavily beaten by Salford Red Devils last time out. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He’s a fantastic kid and a wonderful athlete, with the appetite to learn and get better."

Evans comes into contention for Wakefield's clash with Wigan Warriors on Sunday.

"This opportunity is massive to me," he said.

"I’ve sacrificed quite a lot in rugby for so little and this is an absolutely massive opportunity for me.

“When at Doncaster Knights I met Franny who got me a trial at Leeds. Unfortunately, Covid cut that short and that opportunity went out of the window.