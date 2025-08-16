Wakefield Trinity left in limbo as Salford Red Devils cancel Super League fixture

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity had been due to travel to the Salford Community Stadium on Sunday but must now wait for the outcome of a Rugby Football League board meeting to discover what it means for their play-off bid.

Under RFL guidelines, Wakefield are likely to be awarded a 48-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daryl Powell's side, who are also scheduled to face Salford on the final weekend, sit one point behind sixth-placed Hull FC with six rounds remaining.

The Red Devils drafted in nine loanees to fulfil last weekend's game at Hull but have not received the same support this week, with rival clubs reluctant to expose their players to the turmoil.

After being left with a squad packed with untried youngsters, Salford have called off the fixture against Wakefield due to player welfare fears.

"The round 22 Betfred Super League fixture between Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity which was scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled," read a club statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club have reluctantly taken this decision as there were significant concerns regarding player welfare after consultation with the Rugby Football League, RL Commercial and Rugby League Cares.

Salford have endured a nightmare season. (Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

"As a result, the RFL board will determine the outcome of the fixture in line with the RFL operational rules requirements early next week.

"Of the 17 available for Sunday’s fixture, there are only two senior players who have featured at Super League level over the last 12 months, with academy products making up the rest of the current playing squad.

"Eleven members of the first-grade team are currently injured – although a number of those are expected to be available for Salford's next scheduled fixture against Leigh Leopards."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development is a new low for the beleaguered Red Devils at the end of a season marred by off-field issues.

Hull and Salford players come together after a chastening afternoon for the young Red Devils last week. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

A takeover approved in February has done little to ease the club's plight, with the new owners still awaiting a multimillion-pound bridging loan.

Paul Rowley’s squad has been stripped bare amid an ongoing fire sale, leaving the club unable to field a competitive side.