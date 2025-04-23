Wakefield Trinity lose Ky Rodwell for extended period as Daryl Powell provides injury latest

By James O'Brien
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 15:46 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 15:51 BST
Ky Rodwell has been ruled out for 10 weeks in a major blow for Wakefield Trinity.

The Australian prop was a key figure for Daryl Powell's side in their treble-winning campaign following his arrival from Parramatta Eels, scoring 15 tries in 25 games to earn a place on the Championship Player of the Year shortlist.

However, Rodwell has endured an injury-hit start to his first season in Super League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After sitting out the opening four rounds with a hamstring problem, Rodwell is now facing up to spending a lengthy period on the sidelines.

"Ky has a decent injury to his knee," said Powell.

"He got a sort of shunt on his lower leg which has caused a fair bit of damage in his knee.

"He's likely to be out for 10ish weeks. It's disappointing and pretty tough to take for Ky.

"He has already had a medium-term injury this season. Then he was just getting back to feeling good about himself on the field and now he gets another big injury, so that's a tough one.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ky Rodwell is facing a long spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)Ky Rodwell is facing a long spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
Ky Rodwell is facing a long spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Fellow forward Seth Nikotemo will also sit out this weekend's trip to Catalans Dragons with a rib issue but should be fit for the Magic Weekend clash with Castleford Tigers.

Half-back Jake Trueman is also targeting next week’s game in Newcastle as he completes his recovery from a back injury.

"Seth got an injury to his ribs, which I don’t think is too bad," added Powell.

"He popped a rib cartilage and can’t play this week but should be available next week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jake Trueman is not fit to return this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Jake Trueman is not fit to return this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Jake Trueman is not fit to return this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Truey is looking a lot better – the way he is moving. Hopefully he will be available next week.

“We have got a couple of options to move the team around a bit (on Saturday) but we aren’t going to be too far off what we had last week squad-wise."

Related topics:Daryl PowellWakefield TrinityJake TruemanSuper LeagueCatalans Dragons

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice