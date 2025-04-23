Wakefield Trinity lose Ky Rodwell for extended period as Daryl Powell provides injury latest

Ky Rodwell has been ruled out for 10 weeks in a major blow for Wakefield Trinity.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian prop was a key figure for Daryl Powell's side in their treble-winning campaign following his arrival from Parramatta Eels, scoring 15 tries in 25 games to earn a place on the Championship Player of the Year shortlist.

However, Rodwell has endured an injury-hit start to his first season in Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After sitting out the opening four rounds with a hamstring problem, Rodwell is now facing up to spending a lengthy period on the sidelines.

"Ky has a decent injury to his knee," said Powell.

"He got a sort of shunt on his lower leg which has caused a fair bit of damage in his knee.

"He's likely to be out for 10ish weeks. It's disappointing and pretty tough to take for Ky.

"He has already had a medium-term injury this season. Then he was just getting back to feeling good about himself on the field and now he gets another big injury, so that's a tough one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ky Rodwell is facing a long spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Fellow forward Seth Nikotemo will also sit out this weekend's trip to Catalans Dragons with a rib issue but should be fit for the Magic Weekend clash with Castleford Tigers.

Half-back Jake Trueman is also targeting next week’s game in Newcastle as he completes his recovery from a back injury.

"Seth got an injury to his ribs, which I don’t think is too bad," added Powell.

"He popped a rib cartilage and can’t play this week but should be available next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Trueman is not fit to return this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Truey is looking a lot better – the way he is moving. Hopefully he will be available next week.