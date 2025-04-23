Wakefield Trinity lose Ky Rodwell for extended period as Daryl Powell provides injury latest
The Australian prop was a key figure for Daryl Powell's side in their treble-winning campaign following his arrival from Parramatta Eels, scoring 15 tries in 25 games to earn a place on the Championship Player of the Year shortlist.
However, Rodwell has endured an injury-hit start to his first season in Super League.
After sitting out the opening four rounds with a hamstring problem, Rodwell is now facing up to spending a lengthy period on the sidelines.
"Ky has a decent injury to his knee," said Powell.
"He got a sort of shunt on his lower leg which has caused a fair bit of damage in his knee.
"He's likely to be out for 10ish weeks. It's disappointing and pretty tough to take for Ky.
"He has already had a medium-term injury this season. Then he was just getting back to feeling good about himself on the field and now he gets another big injury, so that's a tough one.”
Fellow forward Seth Nikotemo will also sit out this weekend's trip to Catalans Dragons with a rib issue but should be fit for the Magic Weekend clash with Castleford Tigers.
Half-back Jake Trueman is also targeting next week’s game in Newcastle as he completes his recovery from a back injury.
"Seth got an injury to his ribs, which I don’t think is too bad," added Powell.
"He popped a rib cartilage and can’t play this week but should be available next week.
"Truey is looking a lot better – the way he is moving. Hopefully he will be available next week.
“We have got a couple of options to move the team around a bit (on Saturday) but we aren’t going to be too far off what we had last week squad-wise."
