Wakefield Trinity lose Tom Johnstone to Super League rivals as Bill Tupou retires

Johnstone, who has scored seven tries in 10 Super League outings this season, has agreed a two-year deal with the French club.

Dragons head coach Steve McNamara said: “We are very happy to add Tom to our squad for next season.

“He has blistering speed, power and try-scoring ability, whilst having a desire to continue to develop all parts of his game. He will bring depth and competition to our wing spots in 2023.”

Tom Johnstone will leave Wakefield Trinity at the end of the season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

In all, the 26-year-old has scored 87 tries in 116 appearances for Trinity since making his debut in 2015.

“I sat down and talked with Wakefield and was available to other clubs so also spoke to Catalans too and came to the decision to go for a fresh challenge," said Johnstone.

“I’ve loved my time here throughout all the ups and the downs. Wakefield is really special to me. They were the club that gave me a chance and brought me through when other clubs perhaps said I wouldn’t quite make it. I will always be thankful to Michael, who looked after me from day one, and of course to Willie for everything he’s done since being at the club.

“The club has a special place in my heart and I will always look back with fond memories.”

Bill Tupou has had injury issues in recent years. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Meanwhile, veteran centre Bill Tupou has retired with immediate effect due to a troublesome knee injury.

The 32-year-old scored 40 tries in 126 games for Trinity and was named in the 2018 Super League Dream Team alongside Johnstone.

“I’ve loved every minute of my time at this club and we’ve had some brilliant memories along the way," he said.

“Having joined in 2015, I never envisaged staying this long but I can truly say that my family and I are eternally grateful for the years we have spent in Wakefield and at this club.

“I have enjoyed some special memories along the way that will stay with me for life and also shared the dressing room with some outstanding people who are true friends.

“Although I didn’t want to call it a day in this particular way, following medical advice, I felt that this was the right decision.