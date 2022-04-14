Willie Poching's side occupy a top-six place heading into the Easter period thanks to three straight wins in the competition.

Wakefield will learn a lot about themselves during an intense schedule that will see them take on Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors, Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants in the space of a fortnight.

But the message from Lino is that there is more to come from Trinity.

Mason Lino is a key man for Wakefield Trinity. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“We hope so,” he said on the prospect of claiming a play-off spot.

“We can only be optimistic about it, but we can’t get too ahead of ourselves.

“There are quality teams everywhere so we have got to make sure we take it week by week and continue to improve.

“We have still got a long way to go and we haven’t really reached our full potential, I think. It will take time and hard work.”

Wakefield Trinity were beaten by Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup last weekend. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Wakefield's first objective is to end a 16-game losing run in meetings with neighbours Castleford.

Trinity's cause has not been helped by a four-day turnaround from last Sunday’s Challenge Cup defeat to Wigan, but Lino believes the adrenaline of a local derby will get them through tonight's clash at Belle Vue.

“We’ve got good strength and conditioning people who are going to keep us in top nick," he said.

“It is going to be a big challenge for us but I think, more than anything, we are very excited.

“You definitely feel the emotions of these games. The build-up will be big and it should be a good game.

“We’ve spoken about it at training, it is one of those ones you mark on your calendar when the draw comes out.

“Cas are a tough team and we haven’t beaten them for a few years, so hopefully we can get over them this week.”