Wakefield Trinity owner Matt Ellis teases major announcements as he outlines recruitment plans

Trinity dropped out of Super League last year but are optimistic about returning at the first attempt following the introduction of a new grading system.

Ellis plans to make full use of the salary cap exemption for marquee players in his bid to establish Wakefield as a genuine force at the top level, with the club linked with moves for Catalans Dragons stars Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken.

Trinity have also been credited with an interest in Huddersfield Giants half-back Olly Russell, a player Ian Watson appears resigned to losing.

It is set to be a busy period for Wakefield with off-contract players free to sign a contract with rival clubs from May 1.

"Millsy (recruitment and salary cap manager Steve Mills) has got some targets we're going to be trying to get over the line in the first week of May," said Ellis.

"We've been linked with some really good players. We're excited about the bids we're preparing and are confident we're going to get the players we're targeting.

"We've got seven or eight targets that we're going to be making plays for so it's not just those three lads.

Matt Ellis has ambitious plans for Wakefield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"If you're looking at putting bids in for Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone, they're marquee-style players. The other players we're looking at who are out of contract at the end of the year are established Super League players."

Wakefield endured a miserable 2023 campaign but are enjoying life in the Championship so far, winning all five fixtures after reaching the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup.

Trinity have been able to attack the recruitment market from a position of strength, according to Ellis.

"There's room in the cap for us to get the players," he added. "That's the good thing about coming up from the Championship with ambition.

England prop Mike McMeeken could be on his way to Wakefield at the end of the year. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It's the biggest budget the club have ever had for a Super League campaign. We want to put the best squad together that I've known at Wakefield Trinity.

"I've said before that when we get back to Super League, we're not aiming for second or third bottom the first year and then grow; internally, we're looking at a top-six charge next year."

Championship success does not guarantee promotion this season but there is growing confidence at Belle Vue that Wakefield will be a Super League club again next year.

Trinity are working closely with IMG to push their score towards the required 15 points for automatic entry to the top flight.

"We've got plans to get that top facility score," said Ellis, who continues to oversee improvements to the stadium.

"I don't think we're quite going to get grade A but we're going to be close. We're pushing for it.

"You don't know what everyone else is doing. We're definitely going to be over 14 points and you'd like to think that would be enough.

