Wakefield Trinity reveals plan for new west stand roof and TV gantry

Wakefield Trinity has submitted plans to build a new roof over the west stand terrace at the rugby league club’s Belle Vue ground.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme also includes constructing a new TV gantry and studio if it is approved by Wakefield Council. Brief details of the plan, contained in a planning application to the local authority by Spirit of 1873 Ltd, also involves installing an enclosed staircase to give access to the media facilities. Other proposals include relocating a bar under an existing roofed section within the ground.

A design and access statement said permission is also sought for “metal cladding to rear elevation to new and existing roof section” and “glazing to pitch facing elevation of TV gantry/studio”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity return to Super League in 2025 after being awarded Grade A status as part of a restructure of the sport that will take effect next season.

Wakefield Trinity

The 2024 Championship Grand Final winners are among nine clubs along with St Helens, Wigan, Leeds, Warrington, Hull KR, Catalans, Leigh and Castleford to receive Grade A status.

The application has received 44 comments from members of the public since it was submitted on Friday (November 22). A total of 43 people said they were in favour of the scheme.

One supporter said: “This is definitely needed. Would mean more people will want to use the west stand and therefore bring more money to the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another in favour of the plan said: “A welcome addition to a sporting facility that is in need of further modernisation. Wakefield Trinity, currently the only professional sports team in the city, require modern structures to support the ambitions of the club.

“Supporting the club’s ambitions will in turn highlight the progress being made by the city as a whole and positively impact attendances at both the ground and the local businesses.”

A third comment in favour said: “This stadium is slowly being transformed into a super stadium. This can only help , a much needed improvement.”

One objection has been received from a resident living near to the ground on Regent Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “I can only imagine what fresh hell awaits us. The new stand increases the volume of the music and commentary to an unbearable level during some matches.

“The fact I can’t even get my car off my drive on match days because of the supporters’ cars parked opposite my drive will definitely increase if the amount of people able to attend increases. This stops us enjoying our garden in the summer.”

The proposed west stand upgrade comes after the completion of a major redevelopment of the east stand, which was demolished and replaced to boost capacity from 7,258 to 8,866 spectators.

The work was carried out after the council agreed to invest £8.8m to allow Trinity to redevelop the ground in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad