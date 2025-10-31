Wakefield Trinity reward key forward with new long-term deal

Wakefield Trinity prop Caleb Hamlin-Uele has been rewarded with a five-year contract extension after a promising start to his Super League career.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old was a key figure in Trinity's Championship treble last year and carried that form into the top flight, leading from the front with a string of strong performances.

Hamlin-Uele's season was ended prematurely by injury – ruling him out of Wakefield's run to the play-offs – but he had already done enough to convince Daryl Powell that he is made for Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Caleb has been an outstanding part of our pack for the last two seasons," said the Trinity boss.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele has committed his long-term future to Wakefield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"His ability to carry the ball and offload, alongside being a really solid defender, will make him one of the best front-rowers in the competition over the coming seasons.

"I'm delighted he has decided to extend this contract and look forward to working with him over what I am confident will be a really successful period for our club."

Hamlin-Uele, who has made 44 appearances since his arrival from Newton Jets at the end of 2023, has found a home at Belle Vue.

"I'm really happy to be staying at Wakefield for the next five years," he said.