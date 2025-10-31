Wakefield Trinity reward key forward with new long-term deal

By James O'Brien
Published 31st Oct 2025, 19:00 GMT
Wakefield Trinity prop Caleb Hamlin-Uele has been rewarded with a five-year contract extension after a promising start to his Super League career.

The 26-year-old was a key figure in Trinity's Championship treble last year and carried that form into the top flight, leading from the front with a string of strong performances.

Hamlin-Uele's season was ended prematurely by injury – ruling him out of Wakefield's run to the play-offs – but he had already done enough to convince Daryl Powell that he is made for Super League.

"Caleb has been an outstanding part of our pack for the last two seasons," said the Trinity boss.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele has committed his long-term future to Wakefield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)placeholder image
Caleb Hamlin-Uele has committed his long-term future to Wakefield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"His ability to carry the ball and offload, alongside being a really solid defender, will make him one of the best front-rowers in the competition over the coming seasons.

"I'm delighted he has decided to extend this contract and look forward to working with him over what I am confident will be a really successful period for our club."

Hamlin-Uele, who has made 44 appearances since his arrival from Newton Jets at the end of 2023, has found a home at Belle Vue.

"I'm really happy to be staying at Wakefield for the next five years," he said.

"The club and fans have treated me so well since the beginning and I'm truly grateful for it."

