Wakefield Trinity rising star Oliver Pratt on Ryan Hall's words of wisdom and rapid rise

Moments earlier, the 20-year-old had taken Leeds Rhinos to the brink with boyhood club Wakefield Trinity.

As his team-mates celebrated a hard-earned 22-18 victory, Hall – a man whose personal achievements surpass those of most clubs – sought Pratt out.

With a few words and a steady hand, the Super League legend reminded the rookie that he belongs at the top level.

Hall later took to social media to declare that Pratt "has got a big future", just the tonic for a young player who had been left on his haunches at the end of an absorbing West Yorkshire derby.

"He told me to keep doing what I'm doing and stay grounded," said Pratt. "That's the only way I'm going to go far in the sport.

"It's good to be shown respect by people like that. Ryan Hall has done it all so they were good words to hear.

"It does fill you with confidence and make you realise that you must be doing an alright job – but you can never be satisfied because you've always got to keep going and working hard every week. I've got to keep doing it."

Oliver Pratt is enjoying a breakthrough season in Super League. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

On the evidence of Pratt's reaction, Hall's message clearly landed.

The young centre was already making eye-catching progress before receiving an extra push from his rival.

After being labelled "one of the most talented kids we have had in the academy in my time at Wakefield" by former club stalwart Mark Applegarth, Pratt made his first-team debut under his old mentor in 2023.

Trinity were relegated that year but the sense that it was a blessing in disguise has been borne out since.

Oliver Pratt gets to grips with Ryan Hall during the recent game at Headingley. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Wakefield rebuilt in the Championship and Pratt took the competition by storm, earning the Young Player of the Year award after scoring 18 tries in 34 games during the club's treble-winning campaign.

His exploits in the second tier laid the foundation for a seamless transition to Super League, where he has not only earned a regular spot under Daryl Powell but also turned heads across the competition.

"Having that full year in the Championship and playing the majority of the games filled me with confidence and experience as well," said Pratt.

"Playing against men every week was what I needed. It did me the world of good going down to the Championship.

Oliver Pratt was crowed the Championship Young Player of the Year in 2024. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"After I found my feet, I wanted to be one of the better players on the pitch and really start trying to take matters into my hands.

"The first few games in Super League, I was a bit unsure how I'd go – not so much me but whether the players would be a big difference. I'm starting to find my feet now.

"I just wanted to play well enough to keep my spot. Anything after that was a bonus. That's still my aim now."

Talent is one thing but it is the countless hours behind the scenes that turn that potential into something tangible.

With the help of the first-team coaches at Belle Vue – including former England centre Michael Shenton – Pratt has built on the groundwork laid by Applegarth in the academy.

"Mash put his trust in me and gave me a first-team contract," said Pratt.

Oliver Pratt goes over for a try against Wakefield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Now I've got the trust of Powelly to go out there and do a job. Then when I've got Kirmo (Danny Kirmond) and Shenny working with me after training, I can really notice my game improving.

"I appreciate the time they're putting into me."

That sense of everyone pulling in the same direction has been clear in Wakefield's impressive return to Super League.

Even in defeat, Trinity have pushed teams to the limit, a reflection of the growing belief and togetherness running through the squad.

With only points difference separating Powell's side from sixth-placed St Helens, the play-off dream is not just alive but within touching distance.

"We've taken every team down to the wire even when we've lost, except those St Helens games," said Pratt.

"We're taking teams right to the end and just need to keep that going. The more times we do that, the more confident we're getting.

"Powelly knows how good we are and we know how good we are when we believe it. He reminds us of that sometimes but once he does, we know how good we can be and that we can compete with anybody in this league.

"We spoke right from the start of the year about a top-six finish being our aim. Now it's even more realistic.

"We've got to kick on in the second half of the season and make sure we achieve our goal."

Whether it is this year, next year or the one after, the ambitious West Yorkshire club are growing into serious contenders.

Pratt, who is under contract until the end of 2028, plans to enjoy the ride.

"It's really exciting to see where we can get to," he added.

"We've seen in a small space of time how much the club has improved. To know I'm going to be a part of it for another three years is really exciting for me.