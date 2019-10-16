Wakefield Trinity's Ryan Hampshire 'happy' as club sorts two-year contract

RYAN HAMPSHIRE says he is ready to “rip” in again with Wakefield Trinity after finally agreeing a new deal with the club.

READ MORE: Jake Trueman ready for England Nines debut - and six-way battle for Great Britain spot

Trinity announced last month that the versatile back would be leaving in November after they failed to settle on a new contract.

However, they today confirmed that the former Wigan Warriors player would, after all, be playing on with them again in 2020 after signing a two-year contract.

Wakefield-born Hampshire, 24, was ever-present this season, primarily playing full-back but also filling in on the wing and at half-back.

"I'm really pleased with this two-year deal,” he said.

“Both parties are happy with how it's been done.

"I'm just looking forward to pre-season now. I'll enjoy the rest of my time off and then I'll be ripping in to get ready for 2020."

Hampshire will have a fight to retain the full-back role given Trinity have signed exciting London Broncos Alex Walker in the off-season.

But head coach Chris Chester said: "I'm really pleased we've agreed a deal with Rocky for him to remain at Trinity for the next two years.

"Rocky was good for us in 2019 and now that there's a deal in place, I'm looking forward to welcoming him back in for pre-season and seeing him in the Red, White and Blue for the next two years."