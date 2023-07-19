Wakefield Trinity stalwart Jordy Crowther leaves Belle Vue in shock Super League move

Wakefield Trinity forward Jordy Crowther has joined Warrington Wolves for the rest of 2023 in a shock move that signals the end of his time at Belle Vue.

The 26-year-old, who made 100 appearances for his hometown club since 2014, is out of contract at the end of the year and is expected to join Castleford Tigers, Trinity’s relegation rivals.

Crowther – named as Wakefield's vice-captain for this season – is closing in on his return from a calf injury that has sidelined him since early June but is ineligible for next Sunday’s trip to Trinity, meaning his likely debut will be against Catalans Dragons on August 4.

“There was a lot of pressure at Wakefield with the relegation fight this year but then there’s also a lot of pressure at Warrington with the club pushing to achieve what they’re aiming to," said Crowther.

“I base my game on the little one per cent efforts. I really pride myself on my work rate, energy and effort.

"I want to come in and give the team a boost for these last few games and the business end of the season. For me to come in and hopefully give the team a new lease of life and some selection headaches for Daryl [Powell] is my job.

“I’m taking this as a fresh start. I’ve had a few weeks to mentally recharge and get my body physically ready. Come three weeks’ time when the Catalans game is I’ll be firing and ready to go.”

Trinity boss Mark Applegarth is philosophical about the loss of the homegrown back-rower.

Jordy Crowther has ended his long stay at Belle Vue. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“I wish Jordan all the best moving forward with his career," he said.

“Whilst disappointed, I understand his decision and he leaves with the club’s best wishes.