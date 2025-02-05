Wakefield Trinity suffer double injury blow on eve of new season

Wakefield Trinity have suffered a double injury blow after losing new signings Seth Nikotemo and Cam Scott for the start of the new season.

Nikotemo sustained a thumb fracture in the recent pre-season friendly against Castleford Tigers and Scott is nursing a torn hamstring.

The pair join Renouf Atoni, Isaiah Vagana, Josh Griffin and Myles Lawford on the sidelines.

Daryl Powell's Trinity begin their season against Goole Vikings in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

"Renouf and Isaiah Vagana won't be available for the Goole game," said Powell at Wednesday's Super League launch in Manchester.

"Griffin and Lawford are long-term ones. Cam Scott tore his hamstring a couple of weeks back just after the Cas game so he's going to be missing for a little while.

"Seth Nikotemo fractured his thumb in the Cas game and is going to be out for around eight weeks.

"It's not ideal. Back row is a spot we're a little bit light in at the moment so it's sod's law to get another injury there.

Seth Nikotemo will miss the start of the Super League season through injury. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Overall, we're okay and should potentially get a couple back for the Leeds game. It's important for us to stay healthy moving into the start of Super League."

Wakefield face a testing start on their return to the top tier with the trip to Headingley followed by games against Hull KR, St Helens and Warrington Wolves.

But there are no thoughts of self-preservation, with Powell set to name a strong side to face League One outfit Goole this weekend.

"All the boys want to play in this game," he said. "There's nobody saying they're not sure about it.

Daryl Powell is back in Super League with Wakefield. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We feel like we'll be ready to go after another hit-out."

Powell's new-look squad boasts several eye-catching signings, including Tom Johnstone at the start of his second spell with the club.

The England winger has been working his way back from a serious leg injury during pre-season but he is line to make his long-awaited comeback against Goole.

"He's got a very strong chance of playing this week," added Powell.

READY FOR ACTION (L-R): Junior Nsemba, Sam Wood, Jack Welsby, Tom Johnstone, Brodie Croft, Lachlan Lam, Mikey Lewis, Jayden Nikorima, George WIlliams, Jordan Dezaria, Jordan Rapana, Tom Burgess. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We'll potentially carry an outside back on the bench to give us the chance to look after someone who's potentially running a long way very fast."

Johnstone’s time at Catalans Dragons was cut short after breaking his leg against Castleford in July.

The 29-year-old joined in full training at Belle Vue in early January and feels ready to make up for lost time.

"I've ticked every box and have been back in training for a good four weeks now," said Johnstone.

"I'm looking to have a nice run-out against Goole to get some match fitness and then Leeds in round one.