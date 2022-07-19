Wakefield Trinity suffer significant double injury blow ahead of St Helens clash

Less than a week after winger Tom Johnstone was ruled out for the remainder of the year, Pitts has been forced to undergo surgery on a hand injury which will keep him out for Trinity's final eight games.

Meanwhile, Max Jowitt is set to be out for a number of weeks after picking up a hamstring issue in Sunday's defeat to Hull KR, although there is optimism that he will still play again this season.

“Jay has suffered a fracture to his hand which was operated on in order to stabilise the bone and allow healing," explained head physio at Wakefield, David Cooper.

"The recovery time for this will take him until the end of the season."

He continued: “Max picked up a hamstring strain on Sunday at Hull KR. The initial signs are that he will be out for a number of weeks.

"However, the club and Max will be doing everything to ensure that his time on the sidelines is as brief as possible and to have him back in good condition to still play a big part in the rest of the season.”

Last week, it was confirmed that Johnstone had played his last game for Wakefield after sustaining a season-ending groin injury.

SIDELINED: Jay Pitts has been ruled out for the season. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The winger has undergone surgery to correct the issue but he will not play again this campaign, which is his last for Wakefield after he agreed to join Catalans Dragons from 2023.