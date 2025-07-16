Wakefield Trinity swoop for promising Queensland Cup prop in latest 2026 move

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has agreed a two-year deal after catching the club's eye during an impressive spell with Redcliffe Dolphins.

Lolesio has made 24 appearances for the Dolphins since his debut in 2024 and impressed Trinity enough to earn a contract in Super League.

"I'm proud to be joining Wakefield from 2026," he said.

"I'm extremely grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to come and ply my trade over in the UK.

"I can see the ambition of where the club is going. I can't wait to be part of something great and meet all you Wakefield fans next year."

Lolesio will link up with fellow new recruits Tyson Smoothy and Jazz Tevaga as Trinity continue to strengthen their pack for next season.

After seeing the likes of Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Ky Rodwell and Caius Faatili thrive in Super League, Daryl Powell believes Lolesio is capable of making his own mark.

"We have had great success in signing young middle-unit players from Australia and we feel Tray is going to have the same impact for us." said the Wakefield head coach.

"He is a quality go-forward player with a great work ethic who will complement our pack superbly.

"I look forward to seeing Tray in the Wakefield colours next season."

Trinity recruitment manager Ste Mills echoed Powell's sentiments after tracking Lolesio's progress in the Queensland Cup.

"We're absolutely thrilled to bring Tray on board," said Mills.

"He's been outstanding in the Q Cup – strong, skilful and full of energy.