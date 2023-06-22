Wakefield Trinity tie down key pair as Super League strugglers continue to plan for 2024

Back-rower Pitts – an arrival from London Broncos ahead of the 2020 season – has penned a deal that will keep him at Belle Vue until the end of next year.
The versatile Kay, who initially rejoined Trinity on loan in 2020, has signed on for two more years.
The pair join Mason Lino and Max Jowitt in committing their futures to Wakefield.
Trinity boss Mark Applegarth said: “Jay has been outstanding all season and is an ultimate professional. His work rate is excellent.
“Liam is an excellent outside back in his own right and his versatility helps in situations such as we have found ourselves in this year.
"They are fantastic leaders behind the scenes and are the sort of characters we need to drive our culture and the squad forward.”