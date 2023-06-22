All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue

Wakefield Trinity tie down key pair as Super League strugglers continue to plan for 2024

Jay Pitts and Liam Kay have become the latest players to commit to relegation-threatened Wakefield Trinity.
By James O'Brien
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 18:59 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 19:01 BST

Back-rower Pitts – an arrival from London Broncos ahead of the 2020 season – has penned a deal that will keep him at Belle Vue until the end of next year.

The versatile Kay, who initially rejoined Trinity on loan in 2020, has signed on for two more years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pair join Mason Lino and Max Jowitt in committing their futures to Wakefield.

Most Popular
Jay Pitts has committed his future to Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Jay Pitts has committed his future to Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Jay Pitts has committed his future to Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Trinity boss Mark Applegarth said: “Jay has been outstanding all season and is an ultimate professional. His work rate is excellent.

“Liam is an excellent outside back in his own right and his versatility helps in situations such as we have found ourselves in this year.

"They are fantastic leaders behind the scenes and are the sort of characters we need to drive our culture and the squad forward.”

Related topics:Wakefield TrinitySuper LeagueLondon BroncosBelle Vue