Wakefield Trinity tie down key pair as Super League strugglers continue to plan for 2024

Jay Pitts and Liam Kay have become the latest players to commit to relegation-threatened Wakefield Trinity.

Back-rower Pitts – an arrival from London Broncos ahead of the 2020 season – has penned a deal that will keep him at Belle Vue until the end of next year.

The versatile Kay, who initially rejoined Trinity on loan in 2020, has signed on for two more years.

The pair join Mason Lino and Max Jowitt in committing their futures to Wakefield.

Jay Pitts has committed his future to Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Trinity boss Mark Applegarth said: “Jay has been outstanding all season and is an ultimate professional. His work rate is excellent.

“Liam is an excellent outside back in his own right and his versatility helps in situations such as we have found ourselves in this year.